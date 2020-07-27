Q: My present kitchen faucet provides a very strong, dense stream of water that splashes when it hits the sink, dishes, my hands, etc. I’m looking for a new kitchen faucet with a nice, soft water flow. Any recommendations?

A: With kitchen and bathroom faucets, the first thing you want to do is make sure you follow your local plumbing codes. Many areas require lower flow rates to save water. The good news is you can usually change out just the existing faucet aerator to a water-saving aerator and still meet codes.

These aerators can cut water use by mixing in a high volume of air with the water, while still providing a steady flow. A high-efficiency aerator can also cut down on splashing, thanks to the softer air/water mix. So if you want to tame the water flow on your existing faucet, try installing a new water-saving aerator.

If you’re looking for a brand-new faucet, manufacturers do make high-efficiency kitchen faucets with the water-saving technology built in.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.