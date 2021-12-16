If expectations are the cause of suffering, the holiday season can be an emotional minefield on several fronts. Along with interpersonal dynamics and the matrix of gifting, your home can erupt in a seasonal rash of expectations — particularly if you are hosting.

We need to note here that there are many without shelter in Seattle and throughout the area, and many who are separated from loved ones due to the pandemic, so there is a lot to be thankful for if you are housed and hosting family or friends.

However, when seeing your home through the eyes of others, it’s easy to fall into a trap of perfectionism — the idea that your home should look like the set of a snow-dusted

rom-com starring Ryan Reynolds. But before you blow your gift budget renting a horse-drawn sleigh or take a toothbrush to your molding, let’s find some ways to appreciate our homes — quirks and all — to juice the most joy out of our holiday experiences.

It starts with gratitude

The secret, experts say, lies in finding and expressing gratitude, borne from gratia, the Latin word meaning grace. Its meaning embraces appreciation, thankfulness and ease. There is substantial research showing that a regular gratitude practice can provide positive effects, both mentally and physically, says Milla Titova, an assistant teaching professor of psychology at the University of Washington.

“Psychologically, it can improve happiness, create a better mood, improve life satisfaction and our relationships with other people,” says Titova, who has conducted research gratitude, happiness and other pro-social behaviors. “On the physiological side, it can reduce stress, while also improving sleep quality and reducing blood pressure.”

That said, it can sometimes be easier to explain the concept of gratitude than to implement it, for a few reasons.

First, the brain is an excellent doomsday predictor. It’s great at reminding you about worst-case scenarios. This facility — a lifesaver in the early days of human existence — can be exhausting nowadays, when it runs 24/7, obsessing about minutiae. When we become anxious, it becomes harder to relax and access feelings like gratitude, much less peace on earth.

Second, dealing with a pandemic for almost two years has brought new challenges. Not only are we more stressed and anxious overall, but many parts of our lives have been upended or unexpectedly changed. You may not be working or living in the same place as in 2019, or you may now be working from home.

Titova points out that it is all too easy, by focusing on external factors like your home or decorations, to fall into a spiraling consumer mindset where there is always another “improvement” needed to stay current.

Her research showed that a positive attitude about one’s life and home made a difference not just in the homeowner but also in others viewing the home. Translation: If you are happy and relaxed, your guests will be, too.

Tips for finding the bright side

So, how can you boost your attitude of gratitude?

Titova says multiple exercises and activities have been shown to help cultivate the feeling. “The most popular one is called ‘three good things.’ At the end of the day, people think of three fairly small things they are grateful for,” she says. “Another way is writing a gratitude letter. Address a note thanking a person to whom it hasn’t been properly expressed yet.” The note can be written or electronic — both have benefits, Titova says.

If you are feeling tension creep into your shoulders thinking about the holidays, there are some ways to shift your mindset. First take a few deep breaths, then try some of these tips provided by Melissa Michaels, the Seattle-based author of books including “Love the Home You Have” and a blogger at The Inspired Room.

Focus on gratitude. “Take a moment to refocus attention from what is wrong with your home (or what you didn’t get done!) to what is right. Make a mental list of three things you love about your home right now, or things about your home that you are especially grateful for,” says Michaels.

If you’re stumped for compliments, here are some gratitude prompts found elsewhere on the internet. Think about:

• Something about your house that makes you smile — the slanted floor, a weird 1960s light fixture, the way your child used to slide down the stair railings.

• Activities your house lets you do — garden, practice guitar, play with your cat or skateboard down the hall (this can include things you don’t do yet but want to try).

• Things you enjoy about the location — like your neighborhood or your neighbors.

Focus on giving. “What we might think of as “not good enough” in our home is likely what many other people only dream about,” says Michaels. “One way to get our eyes off of the imperfections is to look for ways to make this season extra special or more memorable for someone else.”

Consider bringing some food to your local food bank, leaving a bouquet of greens for a neighbor or calling someone you miss.

Focus on hospitality. “Focus on doing just a few basic things to prepare [for a party], like cleaning the bathroom and the kitchen sink and tidying up the front entry. Then turn on some festive music and forget about the house!” Michaels says. “The people that matter to you will be there to spend time with you, not to look for the imperfections. Focus on making everyone feel welcome. That sense of warmth is what they will remember about being in your home”