You are not alone if you’re craving more privacy in your yard — or if you just need something to distract or shield you from your neighbor’s shenanigans.

Landscapers and gardeners say they frequently hear from Seattleites who hunger for ways to block their neighbor’s view across the property line. But living in the Puget Sound region presents many barriers to that desire, thanks to our narrow lots, multistory townhouses rising next door and other city-living challenges.

The best advice from the pros? Be realistic.

“Most people overdo it,” says Alex LaVilla, a garden consultant and senior horticulturist at Swansons Nursery in Seattle. “People will often plant a whole row of shrubs when it’s not necessarily needed. You may only need one larger evergreen shrub 15 feet along the fence line to do the job. If you only need summer privacy, a deciduous tree could work.”

Tricks of the eye

To determine the best solution for your yard, start by sitting in the area where you want more privacy and figure out what, exactly, you’d like to block. This gives you a better sense of where to focus your efforts. With the right shrubs and screening plants, you can make a space more intimate without increasing your maintenance load, LaVilla notes.

Part of this comes down to our perception. “The closer the screening or planting is to you, the smaller the object can be due to our cone of vision,” says Bill Williamson, a landscape architect and principal at Williamson Landscape Architecture in Seattle. You may be able to get away with a fence right next to your outdoor patio to create a feeling of privacy. But if the screen (structural or plant) is located further from the area where you sit and need privacy, he adds, it must “size up” to provide the same visual screening.

You can use these tricks of the eye when choosing plants, too. Smaller leaves can provide better coverage closer to you versus larger leaf textures. In addition, smaller textures recede and bolder textures “push forward,” Williamson says. Lower, smaller plants at the front rising to taller plants in the back provides a sense of depth and surprise — along with more privacy.

In one yard, Williamson created a cohesive, getaway feeling of a tropical oasis with palm trees, bold hosta leaves, fine-textured color from lemon lime heavenly bamboo and the striking chefflera taiwaniana (Taiwanese Schefflera).

He’s also used lighting tricks to create increased intimacy, particularly at night. By focusing outdoor spotlights to showcase nearby plantings, planters or artwork, the street’s visual clutter recedes whether you’re outdoors or indoors.

Fencing options

In general, fencing and other screens provide instant privacy for the slimmest footprint in limited space between houses or yards, says Bruce Bond, principal and owner of Vertumni Fine Landscaping and Gardening in Seattle.

Board fencing is the most common way to get the job done, but using latticed or custom-grid fencing can offer more depth and interest. Placing the grid over a solid fence panel painted black or dark green can give the feeling of more depth, interest and privacy all at once.

If you only need part-time or summer privacy, Williamson suggests erecting prefabricated panels or shoji-style screens closest to where you’re seeking privacy. (Be sure to brace panels so they’re windproof.) Roof or wall panels of clear polycarbonate can obscure views but allow light through. Curtains made from weather-resistant fabric can surround an entertainment space for special occasions.

Williamson says that more adventurous space maximizers might try green walls, which contain pockets for holding soil, water and plants. Green walls require routine maintenance so plants at the top don’t dry out.

A garden room

Bond suggests creating a garden room within your yard. “It’s almost counterintuitive, but in smaller or medium-size yards, if you create vistas into nooks and carefully block sightlines or entryways, it can make the whole space look larger,” he says.

Use freestanding panels, lattices or an arbor softened with an appropriately sized vine — which can range from robust to delicate. Lattices are solid, freestanding vertical panels made of wood or metal strips, crossed to create an open square or diagonal pattern. Arbors are two lattices connected by a similarly patterned top.

Carefully sited trees or plantings can create a similar feel.

Ideas for how this new “room” can function include a play space, a seating area around a fire pit or hot tub, a garden bed or a reading area.

Bond says even an area as small as 4 feet by 4 feet may be suitable for a tall, narrow Italian cypress with a sculpture as a visual focal point and a space for reflection. A cafe table and two chairs could be as small as 6 feet by 6 feet.

If you have a space requiring more privacy — such as around a hot tub — put up a fence or small screen closer to the tub area, LaVilla says. Or use narrow, 6-by-2-foot planting containers to hold taller plantings. With 5-foot screening shrubs inside the containers, you have 7 feet of height coverage.

Above and beyond

To block views from your neighbors’ second-story (or higher) windows, you’ll need to consider adding an overhead structure. This can include an arbor, pergola or other wood framing over the deck or patio, Williamson says.

Pergolas are like supersized arbors and provide shade and privacy over a patio or other outdoor living space, but they still have an open-style roof. Manual and motorized shades can be added to pergolas to provide more privacy.

A solid, flat or sloped roof over a patio or deck — either permanent and retractable — provides privacy as well as protection from sun and rain. A temporary alternative is a shade sail. The large fabric canopy can be attached to your home using wooden or metal posts. Available in square, rectangular or triangular shape, the shade sail provides an overhead screen that you can choose to set higher or lower, or take down, depending on the amount of privacy or coverage you seek.

Williamson notes that tree canopy can also provide overhead privacy once it’s tall enough. Some growers offer large, mature specimen trees and shrubs for instant hedges or canopy; Big Trees in Snohomish is a popular choice.

Beyond visual privacy, there may be concerns about noise in the yard — for example, if you’re close to a freeway or busy street. Sound privacy is rarely improved by plantings or fencing, Bond warns. Instead, look for water features with a “sonic” quality to distract your ear. Water trickling into a pool creates a desirable streamlike sound. Adding birdfeeders can attract songbirds for more musical surroundings.