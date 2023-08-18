It’s that time again. Time for a brand-new school year, with new classrooms, binders, routines — and, for many, renewed angst as they attempt to corral their kiddos and create order from chaos. Parents, we feel you. We interviewed four professional organizers in the Seattle area for their top tips to start the whole family off on the right foot this school year.

Create rituals

“One of the biggest organizational challenges for kids going back to school is the shift in schedule,” says Carrie Powell, owner of Method Seattle Professional Organizing and a parent of three. “Long days, weeknight sleepovers and lax rules around bedtime and electronics must make way for a more regimented school schedule.”

Powell’s solution for this is the same as it is for more tangible pain points: ritual.



“Ritual is a fancy word for something pretty simple,” Powell says, “a series of actions performed in a prescribed order. You can apply rituals to anything: taming the clutter of papers and backpacks that come home, getting them back on a schedule for bedtime or a ritual around homework.”

Keeping the ritual consistent creates habits to last throughout the school year.



“A homework ritual might be to use positive associations,” she says. Start them off with a treat at the beginning, and end with a reward.

“Today’s kids are so overscheduled with activities, it’s hard to create a habit of doing things at the same time every day,” Powell says. “But consistency of place, what comes before and what comes after is an effective strategy to create a habit around something they don’t necessarily want to do.”

Start small

Rachel Corwin, owner of Spruce with Rachel, a Seattle-based professional organizing service, offers this reminder: “It can feel really abrupt for adults and kids to adjust without any transition time to a more regular schedule … Start small with what the routine should look like. Break up this task into bite-size chunks.”

“Start with a category that feels easy for you and your child,” Corwin suggests. “Have them be part of the process of getting ready for going back.”

Kids can go through their backpack and take stock of what supplies they have so they can make a list of what’s needed.

“I absolutely loved back-to-school shopping as a kid,” Corwin says. “There’s something so special about a fresh set of markers! It can be a fun event, if you don’t feel stressed rushing around, trying to cram in the shopping at the last minute.”

Clean the slate

Students should declutter and clean their room really well before school starts, says Jean Prominski, a professional organizer and owner of Seattle Sparkle.

“Empower your kids to make their own choices about what to keep and what to let go,” she says. “If they can’t do it on their own, help them do it, or hire a professional organizer. By letting go of things that are too juvenile, you’re allowing your child to grow into the sparkling human they are meant to be. Don’t hold them back from achieving their greatness by weighing them down with old clutter.”

Create a landing zone

Powell recommends a four-part ritual: Landing zone, immediate unload, travel and reload. She says this uses two of the most effective methods for creating habits: “Make it obvious and make it easy.”

Define a landing zone for backpacks near your home’s entrance. Include hooks to hang them. The first thing that should happen when kids come home from school is to unload and empty that backpack.

“They can sort the contents into piles, (homework, things to be signed by parents, food that didn’t get eaten, things to put away in their room, etc.) and take action on whatever piles are relevant to them.”

Next, the clean backpack travels to where they do homework. When homework is finished, it’s time to reload. Put everything away in the backpack and bring it back to the landing zone so it will be ready to go in the morning.

Corwin recommends having a spot where important paperwork goes for parents to review.

“Keep this (paperwork) off the kitchen island or table where spills happen,” Corwin says.

Try hanging a file holder on the wall. Prominski recommends transporting paperwork in a clearly labeled folder, so it doesn’t get crumpled, torn or lost.

Establish a command center

Remember, “It’s not just the kids going back to school, it’s the entire family,” says Suzanne Albee, owner of Bee Organized Seattle. She establishes a command center for her clients, with a large calendar and a hanging folder or tray for each person’s mail and permission slips.

Make sure everyone in the family is on board with the system.

“Consider assigning a family member to be in charge of the command center updates,” Albee says.

Set up a study space

Powell finds that communal spaces, like a kitchen island counter or bar area, are more popular for homework than a desk in a bedroom because of the flexibility of space and access to an adult for help.

Prominski notes the importance of lighting, ergonomics and noise level.

“Ask your kids what kind of environment they need to study. Do they need it totally quiet? Different kids like different things, so see what works,” Prominski says. “Make sure to have a good organizational system for all their supplies, so they can find what they need and put it away where it belongs.”

Don’t forget a comfy chair.

“You want to create an atmosphere that they want to be in,” Albee says.

Find solid gear

The right gear can set your student up for success. Powell loves the 3-tier rolling cart from The Container Store because “it’s mobile, has a small footprint, but large capacity, and comes in a rainbow of colors.” Prominski recommends Ikea Alex drawers and Rosanna Pansino X ID clear bins made from recycled plastic for storing supplies.



When shopping your school’s supply list, don’t forget about lunchboxes, water bottles, reusable pouches and freezer blocks, says Albee.

“And be tech-ready! Ensure you have the correct chargers, cords, etc. for phones and laptops that can stay in that space,” she says.

Lunch lane

Albee also recommends creating a lunch packing zone in your kitchen. Get in the habit of packing lunches the night before to reduce morning stress.

“Talk with kids about meals they can make for themselves,” says Prominski. If they’ll be buying lunch at school, talk through available options and set a budget. “Eating right will be a complete game changer. When people don’t eat right, it can be almost impossible to stay organized.”

Set an example

Back to school isn’t just for kids. It’s an opportunity for adults to reset, too. Corwin says, “September is a great time for all of us to get into that back-to-school mode, updating our routines and clothes for the season change.”

Prominski reminds us to be the change.

“My best advice for parents is to mirror the behavior you want to see in your kids,” she says. “Eat healthy, exercise, drink lots of water, get enough sleep, make time for fun, but don’t overschedule yourself. If you’re modeling (behavior like) waiting until the last minute, staying up late watching TV instead of going to bed, eating junk food and filling your schedule to the brim, you will see this in your kids. By modeling kind, calm, organized and disciplined behavior to your kids the majority of the time, you will have an easier time helping them achieve organizational success on their own.”