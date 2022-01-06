Q: Our lawn was installed by a professional landscaper four years ago. It was a beautifully consistent dark green until I hired a lawn maintenance company to do my mowing. I think they may have brought in some kind of invasive grass on their equipment. Or it could have blown in from a neighbor’s weedy yard. Small patches of very bright green grass appeared.

The patches keep getting larger and larger and they are showing up all over. Any idea of how to identify it and get rid of it?

A: This is classic annual bluegrass. Unfortunately, once this grass is established it is really hard to remove. I would spot-spray the areas with a non-selective herbicide like Roundup (glyphosate) every spring and fall. These spots will need new sod or seed after the annual bluegrass is removed with the herbicide.

— Alex Kowalewski, Oregon State University Extension turf specialist

Pumice as a soil amendment

Q: I’ve noticed an increase in pumice use in the gardening world. Someone told me it would do wonders for my tomatoes if I mix it in my soil. Someone else disagreed and said it’s used as a water-retention tool. Another told me it’s effective because of the minerals it’s made up of. Is pumice beneficial to add to my garden this spring? Also, I’ve noticed there are different kinds of pumice. Which is best for gardening, and why?

A: Pumice is a very lightweight volcanic rock that is often used to increase aeration and drainage in potting mixes. It is sometimes used in field plantings or for starting cuttings. Pumice has a fair water-holding capacity.

To improve certain types of soil, inorganic amendments are sometimes used. Inorganic amendments are perlite, pumice, vermiculite and Utelite. These products improve drainage and aeration, but do not add nutrients.

Advertising

If your soil is causing your tomatoes to get root rot and is not draining well, pumice could be one of the elements you can add to assist with drainage, but you are not adding any nutrients to the soil with pumice.

— Mary Desisto, OSU Extension master gardener

Tips for growing columbines

Q: A friend gave me seeds for blue columbine, which seems quite wonderful and different. What time of year should I plant these in my flower beds?

A: Here is part of an article from the Cornell University Cooperative Extension about growing columbines: “If you don’t buy plants, but start them yourself from seeds, keep in mind that the plants likely won’t bloom the first year. Plants require some cold (termed “vernalization”) over winter in order to bloom the following spring. Seeds of most columbine species do not require cold in order to germinate, but hot soil temperatures should be avoided. The best germination occurs during warm days and cool nights, as in early spring.”

You can create the right cold temperatures by putting the seeds in your refrigerator over the winter and then planting them in the garden in early spring. Just know that unless you remove the flowers before they form seed heads, you will have them all over your garden in just a few years. And they are very difficult to remove once the roots have established themselves.

— Kris LaMar, OSU Extension master gardener

Raspberries that fruit in winter

Q: Is there any record of first-year raspberry canes producing fruit? And is there any record of raspberries producing fruit in December?

A: Primocanes usually don’t produce fruit in the first year, but there are some everbearing types that do fruit in the fall of the first year.

Advertising

I am not aware of any raspberries that produce fruit in December, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. It would be unusual, however, unless they were grown in a greenhouse or hoop house. As winters get warmer, it is possible that you see some fruiting outside of the typical harvest season.

— Erica Chernoh, OSU Extension horticulturist

Using cardboard in compost

Q: I have been reading about adding cardboard and shredded paper into your compost for brown matter. I love this idea, as I get a lot of cardboard boxes, but I have heard that some of the chemicals used to treat cardboard (particularly boron or borax) can leach into the soil and cause problems. Similarly, I heard to not use ash from burned cardboard for the same reason. I am skeptical about this, but have had trouble finding information about it. Can you help?

A: This was an interesting question that led me to do a bit of research. When you said “boron” I immediately thought “glue.” And, indeed, corrugated cardboard is glued together with a plant-based paste to which boron is added to improve the adhesive properties. Boron in cardboard is in the fairly soluble borate form. Boron is a plant micronutrient, and plant roots can only recognize and take up the borate molecular form.

As with all micronutrients the dose makes the poison, so there can be too much of a good thing. For example, when a soil test indicated that my raised beds required boron, I applied borax laundry additive. The dose for a 3-by-10-foot raised bed is typically about 1/2 teaspoon, which I apply with a salt shaker dedicated to garden chemicals.

Unless you are a big-time online shopper and are composting every scrap of cardboard that’s coming onto your property, I suspect your risk of any soil or water contamination is minor, as would be an overdose to plants.

I use cardboard to reinforce my plastic composters — one has lost its door — but I haven’t tried to compost very much of it. I wonder how/whether you are shredding it? Composting is a microbial process, and shredding the material creates greater surface area for the microbes to spread enzymes, increasing the rate of breakdown.

Advertising

Ash is what’s left behind when carbon structures containing additional elements are burned — the carbon is driven off as carbon dioxide, methane gas (in some cases) and soot. What remains can be very valuable as a soil amendment, as it provides such essential plant nutrients as phosphorus, potassium and boron. These elements are highly soluble in water — the first requirement for them to be available to plants.

But ash can also rapidly increase soil pH. Most plants have a well-defined range of pH in which they can thrive. This is largely because pH controls the molecular form of plant nutrients. With the exception of nitrogen, plant roots can recognize only one form of a nutrient. Nitrogen has two forms, which says something about the importance of nitrogen in gardening.

As to shredded paper — newspaper or office paper — I compost both often as earthworm bedding. Because the wood fibers have been exposed to acids, as well as intense heat and pressure during the paper-making process, their lignins (complex structural carbon molecules) are pre-digested, from the composting perspective. Paper breaks down readily in compost and is excellent when mixed with food scraps and fresh green grass. Paper is able to hold and release water, and these items can be very juicy. During the growing season, shredded office paper breaks down in about a week.

— Linda Brewer, OSU Extension soil specialist

Ask an Expert is an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. To ask a question, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/ask-expert.