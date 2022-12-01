It seems nearly every year there’s a new, imported lifestyle trend that captures the American imagination. From Japan, home organizer Marie Kondo took her concept of decluttering all the way to a Netflix series, leaving us with a question to ponder, “Does it spark joy?”

Since then, hygge, lagom, döstädning and most recently, gezelligheid have entered our collective consciousness, going much further than deciding whether to keep your high school memorabilia. These movements are about not just our homes and their contents, but how we choose to live and what happens after we die. Integral concepts in their countries of origin, when embraced by pop culture, they took on a life of their own, with perhaps new meanings. Their influence can be seen in niche-marketed candles, weighted blankets and many, many books and journals.

So, before the new year — that hot-button time of questioning, goal-setting, refreshing and clearing out — let’s clarify the differences between these global trends to help choose the elements that resonate with you.

When Marie Kondo became a verb

Marie Kondo’s central tenet to deciding whether to ditch or display a household object, “Does it spark joy?” has a heart-centered core that feels much more uplifting than “Go clean your room.” Like eating vegetables, many know cleaning up is a good idea, but find it hard in practice.

She introduced the world to the concept in her first book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” If something reminds you of a departed loved one or a cherished memory, find a place for it. If not, thank it for its service — gratitude is essential — and clear it out. Her KonMari system includes folding clothes into pyramids and stacking items sideways for better visibility in drawers.

Full disclosure: I Kondo’d the heck out of my bedroom dresser, giving up after a few weeks as my failed folding made my T-shirts flop over in a heap.

Advertising

Kondo’s website, konmari.com, says that tidying is neither minimalist nor the end game — it’s meant to give you time and space to live the life you want. If they spark joy, the site’s shop offers organizing helpers from laptop stands and label makers, to more conceptual lifestyle aids like matcha bowls, craft kits for incense-making and ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement.

Hygge: Get cozy with it

The Danish term hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah,” like a vintage car horn) means “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” It literally derives from the Norwegian root for “hug,” which explains the weighted blankets.

Focused on self-care, holistic health, and community — all serotonin boosters — it’s offered as a solution to seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Beyond getting cozy, hygge connotes equanimity and goodwill. Hygge can be enjoyed solo or in community. According to Denmark’s tourism website, “winter is prime time for hygge.” The site also says Sofie Gråbøl’s ultrasoft sweater in the noir series “The Killing” was a deliberate hygge counterpoint to the show’s violent themes. Speaking of death …

Death Cleaning: Not just for Halloween

Döstädning, also known as Swedish death cleaning, comes at organizing from the dark side. Americans tend to find discussions of death off-putting, but many cultures have a more accepting relationship with the Grim Reaper. After all, facing death makes us want to turbocharge our lives. This concept, detailed in Margareta Magnusson’s “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter,” has a collective, future-looking perspective. Instead of asking if a memento sparks joy for you now, döstädning asks, “But will it spark resentment from your loved ones after you’re gone?” Put another way, will it bring joy to your descendants? Decluttering relieves the burden on your relatives and gives your houseplants better air circulation. Magnusson recommends starting the process at age 65 and avoiding clutter till then — just in case.

Lagom: Just enough clutter

Lagom is another Swedish idea often entwined with hygge, but with a strong minimalist lean. Meaning “just the right amount,” it fosters contentment and balance in all areas of life, not just among your knickknacks. Private and social time, volunteering and working, working out and croissants. Moderation wins over perfectionism, soothing our stress. Feel free to Kondo your closet, but don’t obsess over it. Lagom is about internalizing the slackline between “more” and “enough” until you know when to stop, whether you are night-snacking or collecting snow globes.

Gezellig: Cozy. Happy. Together.

It’s worth noting that Sweden and Denmark regularly rank among the world’s happiest (and most light-deprived) countries, so they may have a lot to teach us here in the Pacific Northwest. We are back to Denmark for this happy-go-lucky philosophy supporting the good vibes of the collective. Understanding the benefits of community, gezellig maintains that it’s each person’s responsibility to keep things cozy and fun. The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, and individualism is barely tolerated. Gezellig takes hygge partying with friends, all of whom know better than to harsh the gezelligheid (the state of being gezellig). At home, hygge sheepskins can boost the gezellig mood for game night, but it’s on you to police your mindfulness.

Advertising

Take just enough of what you like from these ideas, decide if they will spark joy for your forebears, clear out the excess and go have a darned good time with your friends. Easy, right?

One throw blanket, a world of options

How to apply each cultural concept to your warm and cozy covering:

KonMari: Does it bring you joy, now or in thinking about the past? Fold it into a triangle and give it a place of honor. Thank it after each use.

Hygge: Brew up some cocoa, light a fire and wrap it over you as the wind roars outside. Invite others if desired. Share a blanket.

Swedish Death Cleaning: Is it an heirloom for your children? If not, plan to use as your shroud or pass it on.

Lagom: Does it have more than one use, such as a sling for your harvested squash? More crucially, does it blend with your white/natural wood scheme? If not, repurpose as filling for a felted dog bed that does.

Gezellig: Throw around your shoulders in a devil-may-care way and sing hearty songs around a bonfire with your besties, or optionally, on a sleigh.