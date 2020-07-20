Q: I live in a condo, and the bathroom air duct ties into the building’s vent system. Bathrooms have no individual power fans. I’d like to have additional odor control in my bathroom. Any easy and affordable tips you can suggest?

A: The first tip is to make sure you have a little space under your bathroom door to help promote fresh air flow. A door with a tight seal could hinder adequate circulation.

Next tip: An innovative and affordable idea to help address bathroom odors can be to replace your present toilet seat with a new high-tech seat that has a built-in air-freshening system.

These trendy battery-operated seats use a small fan to circulate air into a carbon filter chamber, which includes a replaceable scent pack. This mini-venting system is user-activated and turns on and off automatically, and options such as slow-closing lids and soft-color night lights are also available.

So if you’re looking for a bright idea to help with bathroom odor control, an air freshening toilet seat may be the way to go.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.