Debra Lee, former chairman and chief executive of Black Entertainment Television Holdings, has listed her home in the Beverly Hills area for sale at $3.495 million.

The multilevel Los Angeles house features a vaulted entry with a glass ceiling and a chef’s kitchen awash in ribboned Carrara marble. A formal living room, a dining room and a sunlit den are within more than 3,600 square feet of sophisticated living space. Two of the home’s four bedrooms are primary suites including one outfitted with separate dressing and sitting rooms.

Terraces on the upper and lower levels create additional living space outside. A catwalk extends from the second story to a sculptural fire pit. Below the catwalk is a lap swimming pool with a spa. Layers of succulent gardens and other greenery fill out the quarter-acre property.

Under Lee’s leadership, which spanned more than three decades, BET increased its original programming and launched the spinoff network BET Her, the first network for Black women. She left the Viacom-owned network in 2018.

Outside of television, Lee sits on the board of directors for AT&T, Twitter and Marriott International. She is also the founder of Leading Women Defined, an organization that promotes Black female managers and entrepreneurs.

She bought the property in 2015 for $3.195 million, records show.