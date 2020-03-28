A Hollywood Hills home built in 1954 for pioneering television engineer Klaus Landsberg has come on the market for the first time in nearly four decades for $2.199 million.

The Midcentury Modern-style home was designed by Burton Schutt, the architect credited with the 1940s redesign of the Hotel Bel-Air. Set on a corner lot, the hillside property contains a main house, a separate guesthouse and a free-form swimming pool. Walls of glass, exposed beams and a dual-sided fireplace retain the period vibe.

A towering glass entry sets the stage for the multi-level main house, which has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and nearly 2,500 square feet of space. The period kitchen retains its original wood-burning rotisserie. Walls of windows bring city-to-ocean views inside.

The guesthouse, fashioned in the same style as the main house, adds another living area, a sleeping loft and a kitchenette.

The property last changed hands in 1984, public records show.

Landsberg was a German electrical engineer and inventor whose early commercial telecasts, such as the 1936 telecast of the Olympic Games in Berlin, were integral in the evolution of modern broadcast television. He was the original station manager and engineer at KTLA in Los Angeles. He died in 1956 at 40.