For many people, mowing the lawn is just part of the summer routine. But it’s also a physically demanding task, and it can be riskier than you think, especially if you lack expertise and proper equipment.

According to a study published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, there were an estimated 934,394 lawn mower-related injuries between 2005-2015. Even bystanders can be hurt if they come into contact with equipment. Tackling the job yourself may still be a fine option, if you’re up to it, but if not, there are many solid options for outsourcing the job.

Assess your priorities

When hiring out yard work, the best choice will depend on your particular yard and priorities. Mowing is often bundled with other services such as weeding and fertilizing, so you’ll want to determine all the tasks you’d like done. Then there’s the question of frequency. Many people opt for weekly or biweekly service, and there’s good reason for that, says Will Bailey, president of the Washington Association of Landscape Professionals and owner of Edmonds-based Avid Landscape.

“If you let the lawn get substantially longer in between mows, then when you cut, you’re removing more than 30% of the blades, which places the plants under stress,” Bailey says.

Frequent mowing also encourages a denser lawn, which helps leaves outcompete broadleaf weeds.

If environmental impact is a concern, search for someone who practices natural lawn care, says Laura Matter, the program director of natural yard care at Tilth Alliance in Seattle. Generally, that means: using natural fertilizers, avoiding pesticides, minimizing the use of fuel-operated machines and cutting the lawn at the appropriate height (not too short) to help crowd out weeds. One might also practice grasscycling — the process of leaving clippings on the lawn to decompose, which puts nitrogen back into the soil. These methods are both more environmentally friendly and promote a healthy lawn, says Matter. If your lawn includes native grasses and wildflowers, you’ll need a contractor who understands how to maintain it.

Where to find professional lawn mowers

To locate a mower, you might start by soliciting a recommendation from neighbors, which can be done through apps like Nextdoor or Facebook. Columbia City resident Crystal Leaver found someone by posting in a neighborhood Facebook group, and she’s now worked with him for three years.

Larger companies tend to have their own websites, but many individuals don’t. You can find both kinds of providers on third-party sites like Thumbtack and Angi, formerly Angie’s List, along with customer reviews. However, Bailey advises exercising caution with such sites, since they’re not sending their own employees out to work. You’ll still want to vet contractors yourself.

Another option is to contact the Day Workers’ Center at Casa Latina, a local nonprofit with the mission of empowering Latino immigrants through educational and economic opportunities. The organization provides safety training and helps facilitate jobs, but workers are independent (not employees), so you pay them directly, and they keep 100% of the pay. To book a job, call or visit the Casa Latina website.

Note: you will need to provide your own equipment.

How much does the service cost?

According to David Steckel, Thumbtack’s home expert, you can expect to pay around $67 per hour for mowing services in Seattle, on average.

“If you opt for regularly scheduled maintenance, the price per visit may be lower,” he says. “Factors that can influence your total price include the size of your lawn, its condition, any obstacles or difficult terrain and additional services like edging or trimming.”

Steckel recommends getting quotes from multiple sources.

“It’s best to clearly convey your specific needs and expectations before making a final decision,” Steckel says.

As one example, Clean Air Lawn Care offers an annual package to Seattle area homes for just under $3,000, which includes 39 mows and 8 organic fertilization and weed control visits with aeration or inoculation. Denny Rochford, owner of the company’s local franchise, says they have 13 employees and use solar-powered electric motors, which are quieter than gas motors and emit less pollution.

“Thirty percent of the particulates in the air in Seattle, when we don’t have forest fires, are caused by landscape maintenance equipment,” says Rochford. “Being electric means we don’t do that.”

Another company, Lawn Love, uses satellite imagery and algorithms to generate a quote within minutes. For a smaller lawn, one less than 1,000 square feet, the company quoted $50 per visit (with a three-mow minimum), which includes some other basic services. They partner with contractors who perform the work.

Other providers take a more personalized approach.

“I shy away from negotiating based on an hourly rate because there are so many variables,” says Bailey. He recommends people “meet with a representative, make a personal connection and get an annualized proposal from their provider.”

What to consider before hiring contractors

There are some risks with hiring any contractor, especially if you’re entering into a long-term agreement. Bailey recommends going to Washington’s Labor and Industries website and looking up contractors to make sure they’re qualified and insured.

“When they have licensing through the state, they are required to post a bond with the state so that if you have any claim against them, or if there’s damage, or a problem with their service that costs you money, you can apply for restitution through that bond,” he says. “It gives you an ability to recover if you have any sort of loss due to negligence on a contractor’s part.”

There’s also a liability issue. “If one of their employees is injured while working on your property, and their employer does not have any licensing or insurance, they can legally come after you as the homeowner for the injury on your property,” he says.

Other options?

If you still don’t want to deal with the upkeep, consider scrapping your lawn altogether and replacing it with native plants, including other grasses. Homegrown National Park contains some helpful resources online about how to get started.

Questions to help you choose a lawn care provider

There’s no “one size fits all” when it comes to yard work. You might prefer working with an individual, even if a large company is more reliable, or paying more for premium service. The below questions can help you decide what works for you.

How close is the service to where you live?

How long have they been in business?

Are they licensed to operate in the state of Washington?

Can they share reviews from happy customers?

How often can they commit to helping you, and for what duration of time?

Do they have a minimum in terms of rate, hours or commitment?

What is the cancellation policy, if it’s a long-term contract?

How many people work for the operation? If more than one, are they employees or contractors?

If you’re using fertilizer, do they have a Commercial Applicator license?

How do they ensure their machines and workers are safe? Do they hold safety meetings?

What kinds of fertilizer and other chemicals do they use, and are they safe for animals? (This is especially important if you have pets who walk on the lawn).

What kind of machines do they use?

Are they doing anything to reduce the impact of mowing on the environment?

Are there any other values-based reasons you might want to hire them?

Annie Midori Atherton is a Seattle-based freelancer writer. Email: annie.m.atherton@gmail.com.