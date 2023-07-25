Cabinets come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Selecting the right material and color may be one the most important decisions to make when designing the overall look and feel of your kitchen.

For a full renovation, what is the best cabinet color? These days, more than ever, the answer is white. Not considered bland, boring or low end, white remains a popular and desired choice for homeowners looking to create a timeless and elegant look that will also create a neutral palette.

Here are some top advantages for choosing white cabinets:

If you ever decide to sell your property, white cabinets will have universal appeal.

They can be dressed up or dressed down. For example, they can work just as well in a farm-style house as a mansion.

This shade can also work well with nearly any hardware style.

White cabinets are versatile and won’t clash with existing flooring, furniture or finishes in areas such as countertops.

The choice is considered timeless and elegant, as opposed to trendy or personalized.

Here are some tips to get you started: