Q: I’m planning on remodeling my bathroom soon and have heard good things about soaking tubs. What’s the difference between a soaking tub and a normal bathtub?

A: Many homeowners are choosing to upgrade their traditional bathtub to a luxury soaking tub for a spalike experience at home. Soaking tubs differ from ordinary bathtubs because they are specially designed for long, leisurely soaks. Comfort plays as important of a role in their design as functionality. If a daily bath is already part of your routine, or if you’d like to incorporate a relaxing ritual into your life, a soaking tub might be right for you.

What is a soaking tub?

Soaking tubs are often deeper than traditional bathtubs, more ergonomic and may include jets. While a standard alcove bathtub is around 60 inches long and 15 inches deep, a soaking tub is more spacious. Soaking tub sizing can extend to about 72 inches long and 34 inches deep, depending on the shape. Due to their larger capacity, homeowners should confirm their water heater can supply enough hot water before purchasing a soaking tub.

Soaking tubs generally feature options that traditional bathtubs don’t. Many soaking tub manufacturers will include (or have upgrades for) added insulation, unique finishes and protective coatings. Upgraded insulation prevents heat loss and allows the user to soak longer without the water getting chilly. Unique finishes may include matte paint, wood, marble, concrete, copper and other metallics. Protective coatings can add to the longevity of the tub and help prevent accidental damage to your investment.

In addition to these features, soaking tubs may also have built-in head or arm rests and are often contoured to gently support the body while submerged. Some models even have built-in lighting.

Because of all these luxury features, they start at a higher price point than traditional tubs. Depending on the level of luxury, freestanding soaking tubs can range between $1,500 to more than $20,000. You can save money by opting for an alcove, undermount or drop-in model, but the variety of finishes and upgrades isn’t typically as diverse.

Freestanding soaking tubs

For a while, soaking tubs were falling out of favor with homeowners and interior designers who preferred the convenience of large walk-in showers. Not anymore! Freestanding soaking tubs have been making a comeback, with many homeowners opting to include one in their bathroom remodel. Soaking tubs are a bathroom component all about wellness, a growing trend in home design. With so many sizes and styles on the market today, even a modest bathroom can fit a soaking tub.

When envisioning a traditional shower-tub combo, you typically imagine an alcove bathtub. These are built into the bathroom and have only one side facing outwards. This means the rest of the tub is unfinished and hidden by the surrounding walls — hence the lower price point.

By contrast, freestanding tubs are finished all the way around and can stand on their own. Some freestanding tubs, like the timeless clawfoot bathtub, have feet. Others, with a more modern look, rest directly against the floor.

Some homeowners choose to plan their bathroom design around the tub of their dreams, many opting for a soaking tub and shower combination — the best of both worlds. The size and layout are mostly dependent on available space.

Types of soaking tubs

There is a size, style and shape for any aesthetic preference. If you’re looking to incorporate a soaking tub into your bathroom, you’ll want to research these types of tubs to find your perfect fit:

Alcove or corner : supported on two to three sides by walls

: supported on two to three sides by walls Freestanding : self-supported to stand outside a walled enclosure

: self-supported to stand outside a walled enclosure Clawfoot : classic freestanding tub with ornate feet

: classic freestanding tub with ornate feet Pedestal : freestanding tub that rests on a pronounced, often built-in, base

: freestanding tub that rests on a pronounced, often built-in, base Jetted : integrated massaging water jets promote relaxation and circulation

: integrated massaging water jets promote relaxation and circulation Japanese : ultra-deep to allow bathers to sit upright like a hot tub

: ultra-deep to allow bathers to sit upright like a hot tub Undermount: installed underneath a ledge or tub deck with only the basin visible

A matte black Japanese soaking tub could blend seamlessly into a moody bathroom. A clawfoot might provide a little traditional charm to an updated Craftsman home. A modern round soaking tub can aspire to be the centerpiece of the bathroom. The choice is yours!

Regardless of the style, a soaking tub is guaranteed to provide a relaxing respite that can easily become part of your daily routine. That’s why so many homeowners are opting to upgrade!

Emma Mindel is the Marketing Specialist for Model Remodel, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.