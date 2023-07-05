Homes make a first impression on visitors within seconds of entering the space. The foyer, or point of entry, serves as a sneak peek of what’s to come. The initial message can be warm and welcoming, bold and bright, or functional and inviting. Regardless of the feeling you want to convey, look for opportunities to introduce a sense of style to create a great first impression.

Where to start

Begin by standing in the space and consider how you want guests to feel upon entering. What do you need to make the space function? Is this a space where you need to leave keys and hats, or do you want it be more of a design statement?

As you plan out your space, consider these Design Recipes do’s and don’ts.

DO’S

Do use art to introduce color and graphics. Artwork in entryways can create a bold design statement and wow factor.

Do use seating to add an element of function and design.

Do use mirrors to open and brighten a space.

Don’ts

Don’t overcrowd an entry with too much furniture.

Don’t use colors or style elements that are not in line with the overall decor of the home.

Don’t create an entry that is dark or gloomy. Look for ways to add light and bright elements.