Recently, my daughter purchased an older summer house on a lake. The house is about 80 years old and built on stony soil from crude cinder blocks. Frost heaves over the years have compromised the doors and windows. Otherwise, the house, built using old-growth timber, is in remarkable shape.

She asked me: “Dad, can a house like this be salvaged? Can a new poured concrete foundation be poured under it? Can a full basement be put under the house? Will the doors and windows work well again? How’s that accomplished?”

The answers to these questions vary depending on where a house is located and what lies below the soil. But chances are good that my daughter’s house, like others in my home state of New Hampshire, can be temporarily lifted or moved so that foundation specialists can repair or install a new foundation or basement floor.

If you’ve never seen a house moved before, you might think it’s impossible to install a new concrete foundation under an existing house. Not only is it possible, but it’s more common than you might think.

Companies that specialize in foundation construction for existing homes are known as house movers. The process of lifting a house up to move it is the first step in building a new foundation. If the house is not moving off the lot, it’s just a matter of lifting it up high enough so the foundation crew can work comfortably and safely. This often means the house might be lifted 6 to 10 feet in the air.

Each moving company might tackle the job differently. The first step often involves placing four or more concrete footing pads under the house where cribbing will be placed. Cribbing is comprised of giant square 6 x 6 pieces of oak timbers typically about 42 inches long. Two pieces are placed parallel with one another on the smooth and level concrete and then two more pieces are placed at a 90-degree angle on top of the ends of the first two. This process is repeated until the house is lifted to the desired height.

The tops of these concrete footings are normally placed at the future top of the concrete slab that will be poured in the new crawlspace or basement. It’s critical that these footings are perfectly level, with minimal shimming.

Movers will then slide two or more steel I-beams beneath the house, centering them on the cribbing. Giant house-lifting jacks are then placed inside the cribbing, with jack pistons centered under the I-beams. The movers then lift the building, making sure to keep it as level as possible. As the structure rises, more cribbing is stacked for support.

Once the house is high enough in the air, foundation crews start to work. If the soil is deep enough, they can dig using small machinery. Skilled operators are required so they don’t touch the cribbing.

If bedrock is close to the surface, it may be impossible to build a tall crawlspace or full basement beneath a house. House movers almost always know about regional soil conditions and can set expectations with a homeowner before starting work. You can also dig test pits outside of the house to determine bedrock depth prior to hiring house movers.

Foundation crews use plumb bobs and other tools to ensure that the new foundation is an exact match for the outer walls of the house suspended above them.

Foundation crews must install U-shaped notches atop at least one wall of the new foundation. These notches align with the steel I-beams supporting the house’s floor joists. Once the new foundation is complete, the house can be lowered onto the new poured concrete foundation and the I-beams are withdrawn from beneath the house through these notches.

The notches can then be filled in with concrete blocks, or new windows might be placed in these locations. Any house-moving company can help you with your options.

Don’t forget to install waterproofing and drain tile on the outside of the new foundation. It’s also wise to consider radon collection piping, which is placed beneath the new slab below the house. Consult radon maps (available online) to determine whether radon is an issue in your area.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.