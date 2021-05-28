This column has been laying in the weeds of my head for months. Every now and then, it pops its head up. Yesterday was one of those days, when once again my wife had to get out of our car before I could pull it into the garage. Luckily, it wasn’t pouring down rain.

Galadriel, a character in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, foreshadowed this column when she said: “And some things that should not have been forgotten were lost. History became legend. Legend became myth. And for two-and-a-half thousand years, the ring passed out of all knowledge.”

Too many amazing things about homes are becoming myth. I try my best to keep alive much of the hard-earned knowledge discovered by past architects, builders and master craftsmen. You and I are stewards of this information, and some of us have done a deplorable job of preserving it for the next generation. Here are just a few of the features we’ve let slip away.

Wide garages. Why would one have to get out of a car before it’s pulled into a garage? Simple. Most garages have become too narrow. How can you expect to get out of a car when only 24 inches of space exist between the side of the car and the inside wall of the garage? At the very least, this should be 4 feet. Even then, you’ll discover it’s not enough space when things are stored on that same wall.

Full attics. Did you grow up in a house with an attic filled with your parents’ treasures and memories? Most architects and builders kicked those features to the curb decades ago, as prefabricated wood trusses became the belle of the ball. Guess what? You can have a full attic with real steps leading to it if you choose, all made possible by the same company that makes the roof trusses! This can eliminate the need for that monthly fee many of us pay for off-site storage.

Roof overhangs. Do you recall those summer days at your grandparents’ home when you watched from an open window as raindrops from a summer shower danced in a puddle in the driveway? You stayed dry because of the generous roof overhang above the window. Builders of old discovered that overhangs kept a house dry, much like an umbrella works for your head. It’s shameful that roof overhangs have become outmoded.

Large front porch. Perhaps you were lucky enough to grow up in a house with a big front porch and a smaller back one. One reason that builders and architects designed every house that way 100 years ago was that it helped to keep front doors bone dry. Relaxing in a gently swaying front-porch swing was a pleasant bonus.

Plumbing access. Do you have a dim memory of a secret panel in a bedroom closet? Did you work up the courage to see what was behind it, only to discover the tub faucet and drain pipes? It would certainly be convenient to have that plumbing access panel available now, even if it is disguised by a bathroom mirror. Why have we allowed this feature to get tossed aside like so much jetsam?

Window seats. These simple design features were as common in older homes as ketchup at a cookout. The best seats were like the one I had in my first home: It had a hinged lid, which created a delightful storage area in addition to a spot for gazing out the window.

Laundry chutes. Did you use to send plastic army men on secret missions down those chutes? Why would architects snub their noses at these marvelous features of multilevel homes? Yes, I know that laundry rooms have, for the most part, moved up to the main floor of modern homes. But clever planning could still make laundry chutes a reality in new homes, too.

Converging pocket doors. These features of older homes could transform large connecting rooms into two separate spaces when privacy was needed. I’m happy to report that you can still install pocket doors, and that the hardware for them is superior to that of old. The doors won’t jump off the track, and you can also add soft-close mechanisms that work like your kitchen drawers.

Secret spaces. While not a widespread feature in older homes, I’ve seen my share of small spaces created between rooms or back-to-back closets. The secret spots had discrete access panels or small, well-concealed doors. They made for inexpensive safes or places to squirrel away certain valuables.

Tim Carter has worked as a home-improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.