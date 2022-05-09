Q: We just moved into a new-to-us home and noticed that the existing bathroom faucet splashes some water out of the sink when it’s in use. The faucet is not new, but it works OK and does not leak. Any way we can address this splashing issue?

A: Bathroom sink splashing is a pretty common issue. It can sometimes be caused by excessive water pressure in the home, so start by having a plumber check and address any water-pressure issues.

If your water pressure is at an acceptable level for your area and you’re still experiencing splashing, there are a couple more options to explore.

First, you can replace the faucet aerator and with a low-flow model. High-efficiency faucet aerators can slow the water flow while at the same time adding more air to the flow. Not only can this help control splashing, it may save some water and energy, as well.

A more involved option is to replace the existing faucet with a laminar-flow faucet. A laminar-flow faucet delivers a slower, airless flow of water into the sink. In many cases, this dense flow can also cut back on splashing.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.