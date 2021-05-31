Q: I’m planning for a long-awaited kitchen faucet changeout in my kitchen. I want a pull-down type with a multifunctional spray head. Before I get locked into one type, can you go over some different spray head features that I might be able to include?

A: Many pull-down and pullout kitchen faucets do have different spray head features to choose from. Here are some that I’ve worked with.

Pause. This feature quickly stops and starts the flow of water without turning off the faucet handle.

Ring pattern. This circular spray pattern is great for everyday cleaning and rinsing.

Soft spray. A wider, lighter spray that’s ideal for gentle washing.

Sweep spray. This feature creates a thin, forceful blade of water, which is great for a sink wash-down.

Boost. You can temporarily increases water flow with just a push of this button. You’ll have a blast using boost.

