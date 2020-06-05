This year, Father’s Day in the U.S. is June 21. But with the worldwide coronavirus outbreak separating families and making travel impossible for vast swaths of the population, this will be a Father’s Day unlike any in our lifetime.

Many of us are prioritizing frugality in these uncertain economic times, which is why CNET has this list of gift options available for under $100.

UE Wonderboom 2

Dad might not be using this as a travel speaker anytime soon, but the UE Wonderboom 2 is great for around the house, too. It’s compact and offers better — and bigger — sound than some of its slimmer and smaller rivals. This wireless speaker is available in about a dozen fun colors, it can float and has better battery life than the original Wonderboom. Its list price is $99, but it can be found for less.

Ember Smart Mug

If you watched the 10th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” you may remember that Larry David’s spite coffee shop, Latte Larry’s, had battery-powered, self-heating mugs that kept customers’ coffee warm. Well, the folks at Ember created that very product a couple of years ago. This smart mug keeps your coffee at whatever temperature you prefer, for as long as it takes to drink it, via a built-in electric warmer. It can even be controlled from your phone via an app. The original 10-ounce Ember Smart Mug costs $80. The new 14-ounce Ember Smart Mug 2 is superior, but it’s a little pricey at $130.

Huami Amazfit Bip smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa Lite, Galaxy Watch Active and Apple Watch Series 3 cost $159 and up. But if you want to give a smartwatch within your sub-$100 budget, the Amazfit Bip is your best bet. Despite the low price (from $65–$90), it’s got an always-on display, is water-resistant, has heart-rate tracking and — most importantly — has a battery life that blows away the Apple Watch.

Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller

Help a dad with mobility issues overcome the frustration of using mainstream game controllers with Microsoft’s $99.99 Adaptive Controller. It maps all the typical controller functions to a design that requires less dexterity to operate. While it works with an Xbox console as well as PC games.