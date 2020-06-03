Chances are, Dad will be sticking close to home this Father’s Day. Whether you’re under the same roof trying or attempting to stay connected across the miles, you can help the dad in your life enjoy his extra time at home with these gift ideas that will make him feel like the king of his castle.

Note that Father’s Day isn’t until June 21, but with longer-than-normal shipping times, you may want to order gifts soon.

World’s Best Dad Trophy ($27 at alairseattle.com). He drove you to practice and taught you much of what you know. What does he want, a freaking trophy? Done. Show your appreciation with this officially unofficial trophy for the guy who’s earned it. No-contact curbside pickup, local delivery and shipping available from West Seattle shop Alair.

Stihl GTA 26 Battery Pruning Saw ($150 at Aurora Rents locations). This new mini chainsaw pruner will quickly become Dad’s favorite garden tool. At just over three pounds, it powers through small trees and shrubs, running up to 25 minutes on a rechargeable battery. And it comes in a compact carrying case — no gift wrap required.

Mr. BAR-B-Q Beer Can Chicken Roaster ($4 at Bartell Drugs locations). On a budget? This fun and practical grill gift hits the spot. The gadget holds a beer can and a whole bird to create moist, tender meat. Available in stores or delivered via PrimeNow or Instacart.

Playbook Products Greatest Seahawks Plays Slate Coasters ($40 at playbookproducts.com). As he watches old games (and hopes for new ones), Dad will need a place to set his drink. This set of four laser-etched coasters depict some of the Seahawk’s greatest plays, including Percy Harvin’s kickoff return for a touchdown at the 2014 Super Bowl and, of course, the Beast Quake run against New Orleans in 2011.

Mac Sports Portable Hammock with Stand ($150 at ACE Hardware locations and acehardware.com). Dad can kick back and relax in this comfy portable hammock that comes with its own stand, a pillow, a removable shade canopy, even a shelf underneath to store his gear. It collapses into a carrying bag, sets up quickly and pretty much guarantees him 6 feet of social distancing space wherever he goes.

Easy Street Records music delivery (prices vary, easystreetonline.com). Give Dad the gift of music from a local, independent record store, which is delivering throughout King County in its signature van. Pick out a classic that’s missing from his collection, or opt for Pearl Jam’s new “Gigaton” on double vinyl.

A surprise flock of flamingos ($80–$90 at westsideflockers.weebly.com and yardannouncements.net). Surprise the dad who has everything with a yard full of flamingos. Local companies Westside Flockers (West Seattle) and Yard Announcements (North Seattle and Eastside) will fill his yard with pink flamingoes and a sign with a custom message, then return a day later to remove them. The whole thing is no-contact, and is a great surprise for the dad who loves a practical joke.

Grill Heat Aid BBQ Gloves ($35 at amazon.com). These certified-heat-resistant, high-performance gloves give Dad superpowers — the ability to pick up a flaming board or burning-hot pan in his hands. Made of heavy-duty protective fabric, they withstand heat up to 932 degrees, yet are flexible enough to maintain dexterity.

Filson x Helinox Tactical Collection Sunset Chair ($195–$205 at helinox.com). Helinox worked with Seattle’s Filson on this limited-edition, lightweight chair that’s perfect for the patio or the wilderness. It holds 320 pounds, packs up for portability, and has a high back for support and a side pocket for his phone. Available in camo or solid tan. The collection also includes a cot and hard-top table.

Emart Green Screen ($29 at amazon.com). Like many dads, he’s probably spending more time on video calls for work and socializing. Help him look his best with a green screen that helps virtual backgrounds show up more clearly and naturally. This one is 6-by-9 feet of soft muslin and comes with clips for wrinkle-free hanging.

Blackstone Tabletop Grill ($80 at amazon.com). He can bring the cooktop to the picnic table or patio with this 17-inch gas griddle that’s perfect for making fajitas, burgers or pancakes and bacon. It expands an outdoor kitchen, travels easily to campsites and will be ready for tailgating when the rest of the world is.

Drizly drink delivery (prices vary, drizly.com). This drink-delivery service can come to your rescue if you forget to plan ahead. From your app to his door, send Dad a bottle of bourbon or tequila for his home bar, or gift him his favorite beer or a bottle or wine. One-hour delivery is available to most areas. Drizly will include a note and even party supplies to cover your procrastination.