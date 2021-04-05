Q: I want to include a farm-style sink in my new kitchen, mainly because of how pretty they are. But I feel guilty spending extra money on cosmetics. Do these “farmer sinks” offer any working advantages, along with their beauty?

A: Farm-style sinks, also known as apron-front, can be as strong and hard-working as they are delicate and dazzling to look at. They’re also versatile, with numerous installation options, material choices and features.

It’s been my experience these sinks do offer working advantages that can help out with your kitchen tasks.

First, they are usually deeper than standard sinks, with an oversized single-bowl design. This really helps when washing or filling larger pots and pans. Also, the exposed apron front actually works like a drip edge to help divert spills away from the cabinets below.

Finally, since a farm-style kitchen sink is usually installed a little more forward than a standard model, it can be easier to reach into the sink.

There’s no need to feel guilty about this plumbing pleasure: A farmer sink can help you with kitchen chores till the cows come home!

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.