It’s pumpkin season, that ever-expanding time of year when we let pumpkins invade not only every dish, beverage and condiment known to Western civilization, but also our homes as décor from the front door to the dining table.

And why not? From palm-sized mini-gourds to behemoth heirlooms, pumpkins can echo seasonal rhythms, #cottagecore celebrations or an old-fashioned pagan harvest — in a dazzling spectrum of texture and colors. Grab your PSL and learn how to display the Cucurbit family to magical effect inside and out.

Going to the source

Gordon Skagit Farms in Mount Vernon has raised the pumpkin to objet d’art. Throughout October, their farm becomes a curated celebration of the pumpkin in all its forms. They are known for their selection (130 varieties of heirlooms, along with rare new varieties this year), but the presentation makes the displays unforgettable.

Here, you can see how far the humble pumpkin has come. For centuries, they were a dependable pre-refrigeration source of winter carbs kept in the root cellar, but at Gordon Skagit Farms, the pumpkins are literally on pedestals. And floating in pools, filling a pickup truck and lining bookshelves.

Displays are grouped by color, with punctuations in form and texture. Round, striated, warty, speckled and striped, they may be accentuated by paintings, wreaths and dried flowers — supporting characters crafted by Eddie Gordon.

Gordon — who owns and runs the farm with his brother, Todd — studied interior design at Western Washington University, and his artistic touch is everywhere. A chalkboard display details a recipe for a velvety soup made with ‘Winter Luxury’ a robust deep-orange pumpkin with a distinctive white crosshatching that’s almost like spider webs. It’s beautiful enough to be its own serving bowl.

Gordon says picking out pumpkins for carving and fall décor from a farm has become the unofficial opening to the holiday season, the time when our attention turns inward as we ready ourselves for winter.

“People have gotten into that whole mindset, looking for the fall family experience,” Gordon says. “It’s coming home after summer vacation or being in the yard. Now you’re going more into your home — looking for that cozy feel.”

One thing you’ll notice is the stems. The Gordons leave the pumpkin stems intact.

“It adds character [to the pumpkin],” says Gordon. “If they don’t want it, they can cut it off, but I think those tendrils are important as a dimension.” When testing new varieties, he says, “the more exaggerated, the more exotic, the better.”

As Gordon sees it, those muscular stems simply add to the “folklore, fantasy, fairy tale” appeal of the pumpkins.

Display tips for the home

For displays outdoors, some select pumpkins coordinated with their house palette, while others take one of everything. You might pick cool colors, from white and beige to icy blue and celadon green, or more autumnal hues of yellow and orange. Either way, mix your shapes and textures boldly for the highest visual impact, Gordon says.

“In New York City, I saw a brownstone with steep stairs. They had every imaginable white pumpkin on either side,” he says. “Different sizes and shapes — it looked beautiful.

Raising the pumpkins to eye level helps you appreciate all the variations and detail, so Gordon loves to use props such as crates and baskets or upturned flower bins and pots.

For an eye-catching twist, he says, try something different. An upended crate might become a shadow box diorama with lichens and the forest creatures of your choice. Last year, the Gordons made a massive cornucopia with pumpkins seeming to flow out of ferns and dried botanicals (chicken wire was involved).

And there’s no reason to display them only at your front door. Pumpkins make great additions to a mantelpiece, kitchen counter, shelf or sideboard. They can be hollowed out and used as serving bowls, vases or planters. A blue-tinted Hubbard squash, with the point cut off, makes a fabulous vase for rose hips, for example. Or let the gourds be the ornaments, filling a glass cloche wreathed in LED lights.

“People think you can’t bring pumpkins in the house, but they like it in the warm, dry environment,” Gordon says. “They will last longer than being outside.” He’s heard of gourds lasting a year indoors, but a few months is typical.

Pumpkins are ‘iconic décor’

At Seattle’s Ravenna Gardens, which also loves all things pumpkin and often carries GSF varieties, they’ll go a step further and decorate the tiniest pumpkins with succulents, lichen and other floral ephemera. The succulents will hang on through the holidays; later, they can be carefully propagated and replanted in cactus soil.

Ravenna customers collect Hot Skwash, handmade velvet pumpkins, in new colors each year and topped with an authentic dried stem.

Along with the real deal, Molbak’s Garden and Home in Woodinville carries glass, ceramic and even knitted versions of pumpkins.

“Pumpkins have become iconic décor,” says Janet Sauvage, Molbak’s home and gift buyer. “Real, ceramic, fabric — they are the quintessential decorating piece that brings the warmth and vibrancy of the season into the home.”

One last note: In case you have trouble distinguishing between “gourd,” “squash” and “pumpkin,” you’re not alone. While there are several species of Cucurbita grown for food and décor, some include varieties of plants we call squash and pumpkin. Not to mention the gourds. Gordon would like us to do as the Europeans do and just call them all pumpkins. It’s a lot simpler.

Either way, being so versatile, colorful and delicious, it’s hard to mind a pumpkin takeover.