We all know it’s the most important meal of the day, but where you consume it? Also important. Enter the humble breakfast nook — not as fancy or formal as your dining room, but a place to sit with your family or significant other before starting your busy day.

“Since the pandemic, flex spaces are a top priority for homeowners and the breakfast nook is a perfect way to add seating or a space for homework without using a formal dining room,” says Q Design Studio interior designer Jacqueline Quasney. After all, she says, how many of us sit at our kitchen counter for dinner on most weekdays?

“Most of my clients want informal dining options and places to gather, and the nook is ideal for that,” she says.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy spot to relax with a cup of coffee or a functional space for family meals, there are plenty of breakfast nook ideas to choose from. Here, we tapped top Seattle-based interior designers for their best breakfast nook tips you can incorporate into your space.

Light it up.

Tessa Kluetz Pernell of TKP Designs recommends using a statement pendant “to create a space separate from the rest of the kitchen and give your nook some drama and personality,” she says. A dimmer switch is another essential. You can also use it “when the breakfast nook becomes a cozy spot for a nightcap and conversation,” she adds. “Window treatments in linen or woven wood can add warmth,” Thomas says. Interior designer Chloe Deanne favors cafe curtains to filter light, provide privacy and add extra detail.

Think beyond breakfast.

Keep your tabletop flexible, says interior designer Jennifer Gardner. A colorful melamine tray filled with locally sourced goodies for a make-your-own granola bar in the morning can transition to a cocktail bar tray in the 5 o’clock hour.

“After dinner, we are back in the nook where the tray is filled with everything you need for an ice cream sundae bar,” she says.

Gardner also likes adding a crisp French linen tablecloth and a clear glass ball jar filled with fragrant blooms from the garden for an at-home coffee date with a friend.

“Swap out the linen cloth for a wipeable oilcloth when it’s time for the kids to do homework or an art project,” she advises.

Get colorful.

Even if your space is monochromatic or minimalist in terms of color elsewhere, this is a great place to add a little personality. Breakfast nooks, much like power rooms, provide the opportunity to make a design statement, Thomas notes.

“Key pieces, such as the table, pendant light or chandelier, seating and pillows can create a design moment that expresses your own personal style and become a unique gathering spot in your home,” Thomas says.

The space also presents a fun opportunity to place brighter colors, textiles or patterns that you may not have throughout the rest home, Kluetz Pernell notes. Peel and stick wallpaper in a bold pattern or shade is the just the thing to customize your nook — and it works well for renters.

Bring in built-ins.

For a calm, clean aesthetic that creates flow from the kitchen to the breakfast nook area, add a built-in bench made out of the same material as the kitchen cabinetry, Thomas says. If you have kids, it’s helpful to install built-in bookcases or storage cabinets. Quasney recommends these to keep crafts, books or games organized.

“It’s also a great way to keep your kids busy while you cook,” Quasney says.

Save space with a corner bench.

Kluetz Pernell loves a corner bench for many reasons — one of which is storage. Many premade designs include storage within the bench for additional pillows, linens and appliances.

“If you are designing your own nook or having one custom-built, consider adding storage with cubbies for bins underneath or seats with hinges to access storage inside the bench,” she advises. If you have the space, “choose a mix of a bench and chairs so you have the best of both worlds and guests and family members can choose their preferred seating,” she says.

Table it.

The most important piece of furniture in the nook is the table. Thomas recommends choosing a table that’s the right size for your space and that can comfortably seat everyone in your home. The table shape depends on the size and layout of the nook space, Kluetz Pernell says. For a longer, narrow nook, a rectangular table works particularly well. Extendible tables are a great option if your breakfast nook table is your only dining space, so you can extend the table and pull up a few chairs for hosting. In larger or square spaces with a corner bench, opt for a round table so you can add chairs for a nice balance. To compliment your table, chairs can be a place to showcase some flare.

“Choose a different color or different material from the table and benches,” Kluetz Pernell says.

Create a coffee bar.

But first, coffee. Deane says to have an appliance garage of sorts with an espresso machine close to a breakfast nook.

“I’m always incorporating this design detail,” she says. “You can have your daily appliances easily accessible during your morning routine, but not in sight.”

This keeps your kitchen and breakfast nook clean and tidy, yet functional.

Add prep space.

Have minimal countertop space? Quasney says a nook could be the perfect solution for that.

“My clients ask for breakfast nooks as a way to elongate the kitchen area and make the flow feel larger,” she says.

You can use your breakfast nook to provide more areas for entertaining, or use it as a prep station when cooking.

Take it to the textiles.

Kluetz Pernell recommends choosing a performance fabric for upholstered banquettes in a dark or multicolored pattern that’s easy to clean.

“Add a zipper closure so you can easily wash the covers,” Gardner advises.

From there, you can customize even more. Thomas recommends adding pillows in your favorite colors, patterns and fabrics.

Elevating your breakfast nook is a way to add charm while bringing functionality to your home. They can be used for breakfast, homework or cocktails. When designing yours, consider your space, the layout of your kitchen and your personal style to create a zone as stylish as it is useful.

Amber Katz is a freelance lifestyle writer.