Gone are the days of settling for a limited selection of preselected finishes. In this piece, we’ll delve into a world of wood furniture customization. Prepare to be amazed as we explore the endless possibilities of customizing drawer pulls, drawer faces and even legs, allowing you to create a truly bespoke piece that perfectly aligns with your style and preferences.

Whether you crave a traditional woodgrain look or a vibrant pop of color, join us on this inspiring journey as we unlock the limitless potential of wood furniture customization.

Why customize?

First and foremost, customization allows you to infuse your unique personality and style into your home decor. By selecting the wood finishes and details that resonate with you, customization also grants you the opportunity to address specific functional needs, ensuring that your furniture is tailored to your lifestyle. Whether it’s adding extra drawers, modifying dimensions or incorporating special features, you have the freedom to design a piece that perfectly suits your requirements.

Wood customization possibilities

We understand that sometimes finding the perfect piece can be a challenge, but fear not! These carefully selected vendors understand the importance of personalization and offer exceptional case goods that can be customized to your specifications.

Vanguard’s “Make It Your Own” line offers an array of case goods, ranging from desks to nightstands and dressers, allowing you to select the finish, knobs and other details that suit your style. Their pieces can skew from modern all the way to traditional.

While CR Laine makes upholstered furniture, with frames that feature exposed wood, they provide wood customization options, including the ability to choose from a number of finished and any Benjamin Moore paint color to create the perfect frame for your furniture!

While these customizations may require slightly longer lead times, the result is a piece of furniture that is truly tailored to your taste and preferences. Don’t settle for generic pieces when you can have furniture that speaks to your style.

Creating your furniture

Whether you seek to infuse your style, address specific functional needs or support local artisans, the options are limitless. By collaborating with talented designers and exploring the offerings of exceptional vendors, you can create furniture that tells your story and reflects your individuality. Embrace the journey of customization and witness the remarkable transformation as your dream furniture becomes a reality.