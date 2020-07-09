Deal or no deal? In the gated Hidden Hills community of Los Angeles, a 10,000-square-foot farmhouse tied to TV personality Howie Mandel just hit the market for $10.495 million.

A family trust for Mandel and his wife, Terry, owns the newly built mansion through a limited liability company, and one real estate source said it’s probably an investment property, not his personal home.

Set on over an acre, the three-story house draws the eye with a bold exterior of sleek gray tones and stone accents. Inside, wood finishes touch up open living spaces with white walls, white ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Glass encloses an office and wine cellar, and other highlights include a custom kitchen, yoga studio, movie theater and indoor-outdoor lounge with a wet bar. Elsewhere are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

A balcony off the master suite overlooks the backyard, which fills out the rest of the estate. A spacious patio encloses a living and dining area, and beyond that there’s a swimming pool, spa and grassy lawn.

A native of Canada, Mandel appeared in “Walk Like a Man” and “St. Elsewhere” before hosting the popular game show “Deal or No Deal.” More recently, he joined “America’s Got Talent” as a judge.

The 64-year-old has made plenty of L.A.-area real estate deals over the years, selling his custom home in Malibu for $7 million in 2013 and picking up a property in Encino a year later. In 2016, he paid a combined $4 million for a pair of condos in Santa Monica.