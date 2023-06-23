When it comes time to move out of a home, it’s important to leave it the way you found it — or better — to protect your security deposit and your relationship with your landlord, who will recommend you (or not) based on the experience.

These tips from the other side — a property manager who inspects homes post-moveout and professional cleaners who have dealt with the mess — can help guide you through a smooth, hassle-free move.

Leave it empty

Leave things as you found them, but most importantly, leave nothing. Get everything out of the space so it’s completely empty — that means no trash, no furniture, no items you didn’t have the time or physical ability to remove. Start early and plan ahead to get everything cleared out on time. Items left behind are a pet peeve of landlords.

Kyle Boyden, asset manager of property management company Sagareus in Bellevue, says, “Instead of spending a lot of time cleaning bits and pieces, that time would be better spent focusing on not leaving any items behind. Is my house empty? Is anything broken?” That’s what landlords care about.

As a tenant, you should reread your lease to confirm what your obligations are when you move out. Boyden says speaking to the landlord should give you a blueprint for a smooth moveout.

“In a perfect world, they should be meeting with someone and going through the moveout sheet to come up with a game plan for what they’re going to fix,” he says. “It sucks if a tenant tries to fix something and spends time and money, and then we have to go back and fix it anyway because it’s not up to our standards.”

From a property manager’s perspective, Boyden says you shouldn’t get charged for damage unless there’s negligence. “Natural wear and tear is to be expected. You’re allowed to live in these houses,” he says. “What we’re looking for is, did they put a hole in the wall? Did they cause damage that could have been preventable?”

Communication is key

“My biggest piece of advice would be having a proactive relationship with your landlord or management company, because sometimes people are taken by surprise where a conversation could have prevented it,” Boyden says. “It might take us $165 to fix a dent in the wall, and they say they could have fixed that. A conversation could have saved us both time and money.”

When departing, “We go through the move-in sheet and review each item line by line with [the tenant] so it’s comparing apples to apples — the same pictures and everything,” Boyden says.

In Washington state, a move-in checklist is required when a tenant submits a security deposit, for the tenant’s own protection. Boyden says, “Point out problems you see. You don’t want to get dinged with it when you move out. The moveout [inspection] is as much for you as the landlord or property management company.”

Hiring a pro

To hire or not to hire a professional cleaner for your move out, that is the question. Again, Boyden, who is also the owner of Happy Cleaners in Seattle, recommends consulting your property manager first.

“Check with your landlord to see if some of your security deposit is already going towards the clean — this should be noted in your lease. If it is, you can take that stress off your plate.”

Ask if they are going to do a professional clean anyway, between tenants.

“People have left the house in immaculate shape, and we still have to send someone in to sanitize. Check to see so you don’t waste your time and money.”

Boyden adds that if you let the property manager handle the cleaner, “the quality is on them and not you. Let the landlord provide it so, as a tenant, you’re not paying for two cleaners.”

Susan Stocker, owner of Move Out Seattle in the Pinehurst neighborhood, has overseen more than 10,000 moveout cleanings over the years. She recommends hiring a professional for a final deep-clean because “we will do things you don’t think of. It also tells your property manager you care enough.”

Stocker adds, “Even if you’ve had your home cleaned professionally every other week while living in it, when you take things out of your house and move your sofa, you could have years of buildup back there.”

It’s the little things

Professional cleaners go deep. At Move Out Seattle, “We scrub the baseboards,” Stocker says. “We scrub everything. Something most people miss — and it’s on every single moveout list I’ve ever seen — is cleaning behind the stove and behind the fridge. We move the actual oven and fridge and get behind there. And trust me, it’s always really shocking.”

Cleaning pros remove all the shelves from the inside of the fridge and freezer and scrub everything with hot water and soap. They hand-scrub every little slat of the blinds. They clean the window tracks, light fixtures, even the water line behind the toilet. They remove the knobs of the stove and clean the top and sides of the stove vent. They vacuum ceiling fans.

If you decide to DIY your deep-clean, take a look at a professional checklist and mimic it so you don’t miss anything.

“Professionals know what a moveout clean entails and what the owner is looking for. They know what they’re doing and how to do it more efficiently,” Boyden says. “I can spend four times as long and it still won’t look as good.”

Stocker says it’s worth the investment. A professional clean by Move Out Seattle of a one-bedroom, one-bath home in relatively clean condition can cost around $300 to $500 for three to four hours of work.

Focus on the carpet

If you have limited time or funds, the place to focus your attention for your moveout clean is your carpet.

“You don’t want to replace carpet, or you won’t get your damage deposit back,” Boyden says. “If there are stains, hire a carpet cleaner. The $150 to $300 is worth it.”

Stocker recommends Zerorez of Puget Sound. Owner and CEO Bob Shennum says Zerorez is a green company with a patented method that uses water with a pH value that encapsulates and pulls dirt without chemicals or soapy residue.

“The alkaline draws dirt to it like a magnet and we extract it all,” he says. “When we leave, we take all the dirt and water with us, down to the carpet pad.”

Because of the high-power suction, carpets are dry within four to six hours and ready for your moveout inspection.

Shennum says that for most renters, $149 for three rooms does the trick. It takes about an hour and a half. “The value proposition is: Spend $149 and get your $1,500 deposit back,” he says.

Pro tips for a smooth moveout

Schedule other services first. Stocker recommends you have carpet cleaning and other services, such as painting and repairs, done before you clean, to avoid extra messes.

Defrost the freezer — early! This is another step that tenants sometimes forget until it’s too late. Defrost the freezer early so you (or your professional cleaning team) can get in there and clean it out.

Just use hot water. Shennum cautions that the chemicals in many products will stain carpets. “Use hot water alone instead of a chemical. Do not rub, just blot. Never scrub or you will ruin the fibers.”

Skip the solvents. Stocker uses solvent-free Folex to remove stains from carpets. “My mom got chocolate all over her white sofa, and Folex took it right out. It will get up wine stains — just spray it on and wipe it off. There’s no time limit on it,” so you can use it on existing stains right before you move.

Do your research. If you decide to hire a cleaning company, make sure they’re accredited by the Better Business Bureau, says Stocker. “Look at Google or Yelp reviews for a pattern, like cancellations. Some companies use subcontractors who are untrained or cancel at the last minute when you’ve got to be out by midnight or are no longer in town.”