Scraggly, drooping, wrinkled, half-dead. The plants on a garden center’s end-of-season clearance table may look a bit scary, but you can score a great deal if you’re willing to show them a little love.

Clearance plants typically cost half of what they would fetch in their prime. Bill Cupp, owner of Wolf Trap Nursery in Vienna, Virginia, says he marks down some of his stock “because we have to make room for other stuff. If the plant is viable, we’ll put it out there and take the loss, because if someone gives it a little TLC, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Timothy Hammond of Houston (@bigcitygardener on Instagram) says he checks out clearance sections at every nursery and big-box store he visits.

“Half-price plants will require twice as much love and attention,” Hammond says. “If you can provide those two things to the plants, you will be rewarded. It is almost as if they are telling me, ‘Thank you for saving me.’ “

And just because it isn’t prime growing season doesn’t mean you can’t plant anything. “Fall is the all-time best planting season, as long as the ground is workable,” Cupp says.

Here are some suggestions to help you find a bargain.

Hit the clearance table as close to your gardening day as possible, so you can attend to your plants quickly. Even if the plant appears healthy, it’s probably pot-bound, meaning the roots have grown so much within the pot that there’s barely any soil left. “I stay away from clearance vegetables for that reason,” Hammond says. “They can take too long to mature.”

But most pot-bound plants are easy to save. “Some plants, especially houseplants, like to be pot-bound,” Cupp says. “Either way, you’ll want to take it out of the pot and plant it or move it to a larger pot as soon as possible.”

Perennials, especially those with a few flowers on them, are a good bet right now. If they’ve gone to seed, so much the better. Once the plant is in the ground, it will seed itself and give you more of its kind next year.

Roses can be harder to find, but those that still have a few buds or blooms are worth a try. When you take them home, pinch off the old blossoms to encourage new blooms. Knock Outs are a hardy option. While some people find their aroma to be somewhat lacking, they will bloom continuously until the first hard frost.

Ornamental grasses are also a good investment. As long as some green shoots are poking through, you can prune away the brown tangle, put them in the ground and mulch over the roots. Trim away blades that turn brown, and the grass will shoot back to life in spring.

Don’t pass up small potted shrubs and medium-size trees, which can go into the ground now and will put down roots before winter.

Finally, consider those poor, played-out summer annuals. What you find will be going to seed. You can recover those seeds, seal them in an envelope, and label and store them in a cool, dry and dark place. Sow the seeds in spring and get many plants for a fraction of what one would typically cost.

“Because a lot of annuals are hybrids, you should prepare yourself for a surprise,” Cupp says. “The plant that comes from hybrid seeds may not look like the original plant, but that adds to the fun.”

Although there are plenty of bargains to be had, not everything on the clearance table is a smart buy. There are some steps you can take to improve your chances of choosing a plant that will thrive.

When you find plants that appear to be happy and healthy, examine the leaves. “They shouldn’t be sticky,” Cupp says. Run your fingers through them. It’s OK if a few fall off, but the majority should stay on. Gently twist a few. They should be flexible and have strong stems. Don’t worry about a few leaves that are less than perfect, because you can prune them later. If half the leaves are struggling or you see signs of an insect infestation, put the plant back.

Next, search for new growth. You can recognize younger leaves and stems by their color and size. Leaves will be smaller and usually a brighter, lighter green (or a pale red on roses). New growth tells you the plant has life in it.

Look at the base of the plant. It should feel firm. Touch the soil around the stem. If it’s dry and crumbly, the plant may not have had enough water. Drainage holes in the bottom of a pot should be a little damp. If roots are coming out of the holes, give them a little twist. If they are dried out and break off easily, put the plant back. Rot from too much watering appears as dark spots on yellowing leaves that eventually turn an ugly brown. If most of the leaves are healthy, you can pull the spotted ones off; the plant will grow new ones.