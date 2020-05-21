Actress Eva Longoria has sold her compound in the Hollywood Hills for $8.25 million, or $5.75 million less than the original asking price — $14 million.

Longoria, known for her roles on “The Young and the Restless” and “Desperate Housewives,” bought the property, which encompasses a 2.75-acre hilltop, five years ago for $11.4 million. Prior to Longoria’s stay, box office star Tom Cruise had owned the estate for about a decade.

Tucked behind gates, the estate includes a three-bedroom villa, a four-bedroom guesthouse and two studios. The French-influenced villa has been updated and features wide-plank wood floors, Venetian plaster walls and cathedral-style ceilings. The second-story master suite, which has a fireplace, opens to a terrace.

The guesthouse contains a great room with another fireplace and a wood-paneled dining room.

Stone paths wind through the grounds, leading to various lookouts, fountains, gardens and a boulder-rimmed swimming pool. Mature landscaping and a trellis-topped patio fill out the grounds.

The 45-year-old actress has kept busy with roles on the show “Empire” and the miniseries “Decline and Fall.” Last year, she appeared on the show “Grand Hotel,” for which she is also executive producer.