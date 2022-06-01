For the last two years my husband and I have been working on giving our new house a face-lift. It has been a slow and occasionally painful journey.

We have tackled larger projects, like major changes in the kitchen and bathrooms, and we’re currently trying to focus on finishing the nursery for our new little one and the dining room so we can host family holidays.

Next on my list was going to be our living room, but I find myself getting distracted. With the weather warming up, I can’t help but think about elevating my garden and outdoor space from junk pile (most recently piled high with old doors) to backyard oasis. In truth, all it took was one visit to designer and author Mary Carol Garrity’s beautiful cottage to see that a stunning setting under the sun and stars is a must-have for the new season ahead.

I have deemed a few outdoor items completely necessary when it comes to my backyard.

The first is a large dining table for entertaining both my family and any friends who stop by. I love having a spot to gather for some lovely al fresco dining. When creating an outdoor dining area, I know I need something practical but pretty. And size matters when the kitchen is more than a few steps away. An oversized table with lots of room for dishes and decorations is therefore a must. Feature some sweet potted plants down the center for a seasonal centerpiece that only requires a little watering and pruning.

Near the top of my dream backyard wish list is a small lounge area perfect for an evening by the fire. While a traditional fire pit is lovely, I am partial to something with a little more character. A fire bowl is not only good looking, but is also highly mobile, able to be moved around between uses depending on where you need it. Even one in a small size can put off a lot of heat and can be maneuvered into an existing seating arrangement easily. Sturdy chairs with wonderfully plush cushions round out the perfect corner for an evening glass of wine or cup of tea.

Because of my lack of a green thumb, the actual garden areas around our home is lacking. I make up for it with plenty of planters to house my few living botanicals and flowers. I especially love planters with natural moss baked into the terra-cotta as they blend beautifully with nature.

Of course, this wouldn’t be my ideal oasis without some extra decorative touches. Few things complete an outdoor space like a set of garden stools and a group of beautiful outdoor pillows. We all need a place to rest our drinks — and our heads — during those lazy summer afternoons.