Singer-songwriter Elle King is staging a sale in Hollywood Hills, where her Mediterranean-style home full of authentic details and chic outdoor spaces is on the market for $1.699 million.

Spanning three stories, the 1980s abode draws the eye with a wooden garage door, wrought-iron accents and shades of orange and turquoise that break up the white stucco exterior. Three balconies hang off the front of the home, and a few more are found out back.

Dark hardwood floors, crown moldings and arched doorways provide period charm in the common spaces. The living room has a stone fireplace and custom chandelier, and the kitchen adds slabs of rain forest marble.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a family room, a study, a wet bar and a dining room with a built-in buffet across roughly 3,500 square feet.

Almost every room opens to a deck or patio. One holds a dining area under string lights, and another adds a spa and covered lounge. A tiered garden descends to a turf yard at the edge of the quarter-acre property.

The daughter of actor Rob Schneider, Elle King has released two albums over the last six years including 2018’s “Shake the Spirit.” The 31-year-old has been nominated for three Grammys: two for her song “Ex’s and Oh’s” and one for her duet with Dierks Bentley, “Different for Girls.”