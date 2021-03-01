Q: My wife and I are going to keep our present home and age in place. With that said, we plan to remodel one of the extra bedrooms into a big, eco-friendly bathroom. Any green plumbing recommendations to share with us?

A: My first suggestion for your new bathroom is to design it to be as water-efficient as possible. I suggest checking out the Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program, which labels plumbing products to help guide you in choosing high-performance, high-efficiency toilets, faucets and showerheads.

If possible, get some sunlight into your new bathroom with skylights or light tubes so you can limit your reliance on traditional electric bulbs. And consider natural plumbing products, such as stone vessel sinks. Some are even etched with nice designs.

I have one final eco-friendly product to recommend, and it may surprise some readers: cast iron. Cast-iron tubs and shower bases are made using a significant amount of recycled materials. Like the name suggests, it can be a strong choice for your new green bathroom.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.