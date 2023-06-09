In the world of rented apartments and homes, the kitchen is often a space that leaves much to be desired. Limited by property restrictions and a desire to avoid costly renovations, tenants frequently find themselves stuck with outdated fixtures and positively uninspiring aesthetics. If your space could use a mini makeover, we’re here to unveil a range of easy, yet remarkable kitchen upgrades that can transform any rental into a stylish, functional culinary haven.

From clever storage solutions to budget-friendly decorative touches, this guide offers you ideas to reimagine your cooking spaces without jeopardizing your security deposit or breaking the bank. We tapped Seattle-based interior designers to learn more.

Paint the walls. It’s the quickest, easiest way to update the look of your kitchen. “You can choose a neutral color to keep things classic, or go for a bolder color to add some personality,” says Jodie Thomas of Jodie Thomas Interiors. However, do confirm it’s permitted for your rental or be prepared to return the space to its original state. She recommends painting one accent wall for a lower-lift makeover.

Add a nonstationary island. If you have some additional space in your kitchen, a cart, dresser or table makes a great nonstationary kitchen island, TKP Design Founder Tessa Kluetz Pernell says. “There are lots of options that come premade for kitchens with built-in storage and seating space, but you may already have a piece of furniture that works well and gives your kitchen an easy upgrade,” she says.

Use peel-and-stick wallpaper. Thomas loves this quick, easy way to add a pop of color or pattern to your kitchen without making any permanent changes. It’s a temporary option that won’t cause property owners as much stress on move-out.

Replace the hardware. Swapping out worn, mismatched or outdated hardware and faucets is a great way to personalize and update your rental home, according to Marcin Wyszomirski of Marcin Wyszomirski Design. Don’t be afraid to mix metals — though he doesn’t advise using more than two different finishes in any one space.

“In small kitchens, I love a statement faucet that’s a different finish from the cabinet hardware,” he says. Keep original faucets and hardware to swap when you move out in case the owner prefers them, Wyszomirski cautions.

Install a backsplash. Thomas says a backsplash can add visual interest to your kitchen and protect your walls from spills and splatters. Wyszomirski notes that if you have a flat surface above your countertops, a self-adhesive wallpaper is a great solution.

“There are plenty of inexpensive options out there; however these are pretty thin, tend to either peel off too easily or stick too well, which might cause issues upon moving out,” Wyszomirski says. For textured surfaces, self-adhesive vinyl tiles work well. “They’re easier to install and remove, and tend to be much thicker, which conceals the imperfections of the wall or grout lines between existing tiles,” he adds.

Kluetz Pernell likes the sleek, minimal look, color options and ease with which ClickNTile is installed. “They can be easily swapped out at any time and are perfect for renters — from minimalists to maximalists who enjoy changing things up seasonally or on a whim,” Kluetz Pernell says. They work well in kitchens as they are easy to clean.

Hang shelves. Most rental apartment kitchens have limited storage, with upper cabinets wasting space and not enough shelves, Wyszomirski says. You can custom order new ones at your local home improvement store. “They tend to cost a bit more, but create more levels of storage for your plates, glasses and other kitchen utensils; plus, they’re easy to install and remove,” he says.

Try new lighting. New lighting can brighten up your kitchen and make it more inviting. Thomas suggests adding layers of light by adding a lamp to the countertop. “Put lights on dimmer switches and update color temperature of light bulbs to create mood and ambience,” she says. Wyszomirski recommends installing a light fixture above your kitchen island. Pendant track lighting is easy to change and elevates your space,” he says. You can find plenty of options online starting at $30 per piece, he says. Kluetz Pernell says swapping out pendant shades is worth it and doesn’t require any electrical work or permanent change.

“Replacing the shades creates a new look in seconds and helps personalize and update your kitchen,” Kluetz Pernell says. “Keep the old shades to swap back when it’s time to move.”

Change the flooring. If your current flooring is looking tired, you can easily update it with stick-on tiles, a new area rug or runner rug. “This is a great way to add color, dimension and pattern to your kitchen,” Thomas says.

Rearrange your furniture and small kitchen appliances. This creates a more functional and inviting space, while improving your workflow in the kitchen, Thomas says.

Accessorize. Refreshing your dish towels and potholders is an easy way to change it up. “These can add a touch of personality to your kitchen without costing a lot of money,” Thomas notes. Wyszomirski favors decorative olive oil bottles, glass jars for pasta or metal containers for coffee, tea or cookies, along with some cookbooks for a personalized effect.

Buy plants and fresh herbs. Plants add life and color to your kitchen. “They can also help to purify the air,” Thomas says. If you have natural light, keep your plants near the window.

Customize your space. Thomas says adding personal touches to your kitchen makes it feel like your own. This could include things like framed photos, artwork or kitchenware.

Declutter. Especially important in a small kitchen, it’ll serve you well to rid your space of any appliances, utensils or cookware you don’t regularly use to make your kitchen feel more spacious and inviting, Thomas says. Use baskets and bins to store small items and keep them out of sight.

Take advantage of vertical space. Hang pots and pans from a rack, use wall-mounted spice racks and install shelves above your cabinets, Thomas says.

With these easy kitchen upgrades, you can shift your rental space into a personalized haven. From simple additions to vibrant décor accents, the possibilities are endless. A dash of creativity and a sprinkle of resourcefulness can breathe new life into your home.

Amber Katz is a freelance lifestyle writer.