Ideally, your home should reflect your style, taste and sense of design. The launchpad for such inspiration often begins with color.

Creating a color story can help provide inspiration for a successful design. Often a successful story begins with an inspirational piece, which can be anything from a graphic, colorful area rug to a one-of-a-kind art piece or a side chair that has an interesting pattern.

Color blocking, also called color mapping, is a popular design technique in which a color is repeated or mapped throughout a space. The technique allows a color scheme to feel cohesive. Add to your story with complementary fabrics, furniture and even finishes.

Here are more dos and don’ts to keep in mind as you design your space.

Dos

Do choose an inspirational piece that helps you make a bold color statement.

Do repeat a color in ways that are both subtle, such as accents and accessories, and bold, like upholstery or area rugs.

Do build color from a neutral palette. Great foundational colors include white, cream/tan, black, navy blue and brown.

Don’ts

Don’t have a color stand alone. If you introduce a color into a space, repeat the color elsewhere at least once in the same room.

Don’t overlook interesting ways to incorporate color such as metals and finishes.

Don’t use more than three colors in the same space. Typically a mix of a primary, secondary and pop of color works well.

Don’t choose trendy colors. Choose ones that will stand the test of time and can remain in your color story for years to come.