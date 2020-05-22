Q: I was looking to upgrade to a new kitchen faucet and wanted a faucet with a built-in spray head. I always called that type of faucet a pullout, but now I’m finding out that there is a pull-down style as well. What is the difference?

A: I’ll break your answer down by the three types of kitchen faucets with built-in spray heads, and give some advantages to each style.

Pullout: This type pulls out horizontally and features a larger hand grip for easy control. It is also great for filling things like teapots and pet bowls.

Pull down: Like the name says, this model pulls down from a curved gooseneck spout. Since it points down, it’s great for washing dishes and cleaning the sink bowl.

Spring loaded: This semiprofessional style looks like something you might see in a busy professional kitchen. The spout is basically a flexible spring and can be moved in any direction. If you’re not sure about pull down or pullout, a spring-loaded model can give you a new twist on your faucet choices.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.