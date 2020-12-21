Q: I plan to remodel my bathroom next year and I want to use smart fixtures wherever I can. Which smart fixtures should I look into?

A: I did a little reflecting after reading your question and came up with a smart bathroom mirror.

Yes, even bathroom mirrors are available with lots of great electronic features. These smart mirrors feature bright built-in lighting like a lot of standard models, but that is where the similarities end. Smart mirrors have additional features such as voice-command operation to control the lights, integrated stereo sound systems, wireless technology, motion-sensor lighting for night trips, and even voice-control internet access.

These mirrors do require power, but in return, an electronic smart mirror can keep you current with the latest trends.

