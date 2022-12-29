Q: I’m about to embark on a major bathroom remodel and was wondering if I really need a bathtub? Is keeping it essential to resale value?

A: While there is no right or wrong answer, it is helpful to examine your personal habits, lifestyle and space considerations before deciding to keep or ditch the bathtub. In any case, there are many shower options that can compete with bathtubs when it comes to resale value.

Family matters

When thinking about tubs, start by considering your lifestyle. If you’re already leaning toward replacing your home’s only bathtub with a walk-in shower, odds are you don’t use your bathtub much, if ever. If you’re a household that never or rarely bathes, consider turning that unused master bathroom space into a larger, more luxurious shower.

Next, consider your life stage. A person with a younger family will tend to have a different set of needs than people who don’t have kids or whose grown children have moved out. If you have young children, bathtubs can be indispensable. And a standard tub — versus a deeper soaking tub — will be more useful for washing the little ones.

If you do decide to keep one bathtub for yourself or future buyers, you may want to look beyond your primary bathroom and consider a guest or hall bathroom. This can offer you additional design flexibility with a walk-in shower for personal use and a tub for your own family or future buyers.

Resale considerations

If you’re thinking about resale value, it’s helpful to consider your plans for the future. How long do you plan to stay in your home? Foregoing that bathtub and installing a shower could be the right decision if you’re planning to stay in your home for 10 or more years (or age in place) or if you’re willing to market your home to a smaller pool of potential buyers when it comes time to sell.

I encourage homeowners to do whatever works best for them so they can enjoy their space to the fullest for as long as they are in their home. Of course, it’s not impossible to sell a home without a bathtub. Sometimes a shower just makes more sense in a small bathroom — usually the case with condominiums.

If you have a shorter time horizon, or are concerned about the resale impact, it can be helpful (and often reassuring) to get the opinion of a realtor familiar with your neighborhood and the people looking to buy there.

A walk-in shower has a lot to offer

Losing the bathtub is not necessarily a big deal and can open up more possibilities for yourself and potential buyers. Increasingly, spalike bathrooms are on the top of many homebuyers’ wish lists, and large showers are part of that experience. Additionally, many buyers prioritize water conservation and lower water bills. A typical bath requires about 70 gallons of water where a 10-minute shower typically uses just 25.

The space once occupied by a bathtub can be opened up to give you a more luxurious showering experience, extra amenities and extra storage. And when you open up the walls, it’s a great time to add in rails, bench seating or other safety measures to help you more comfortably age in place.

This bathtub-less bathroom has a steam shower, product shelf, walk-in curbless shower and handrail, all designed for aging in place.

A walk-in shower offers:

A spalike experience that supports health and wellness

Extra space (for one or more people) to move around more freely

A more sophisticated shower system and fixtures

More safety features such as grab bars and shower benches

An area that is much easier to clean when you include a handheld fixture

Additional storage

Let’s take a look at your walk-in options.

Let off some steam. One of the most popular bathroom amenities is a steam shower. The steam and heat can offer several potential health benefits such as improved circulation, detoxification through perspiration, muscle relaxation and congestion relief during cold and flu season. A design partner can help you plan with proper layout, installation and ventilation.

Store your stuff. Another popular feature are shower niches. Gone are the days of limited storage and bulky organizers. A shower niche is a storage space built into the wall of your shower where you can easily access and keep all of your shower accessories (soap, shampoo bottles, etc.).

Create a “wet room.” You might also consider creating a “wet room.” This is when the shower and bath are combined in one enclosed space. No need to worry about what gets wet in this kind of design. Combining the two can open up a space, make it easier to clean and provide greater accessibility. And most importantly, appeal to buyers looking for a shower and tub.

Ready to remodel?

If you are considering updating your home, look beyond rigid rules and find a partner who can create a design that meets the needs of you and your loved ones. Build the bathroom that is going to give you the most comfort, satisfaction, style and value — tub or no tub.

Kimithy Nagel is Design Consultant for Neil Kelly Company, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.