Good design doesn’t have to be expensive to look expensive. Further, just because a decor item costs more doesn’t necessarily mean it is better or of a higher quality.

The trick to achieving a look for less is to look for affordable alternatives to blend into your existing decor. Here are some affordable designer hacks you can try.

1. Use ottomans and benches instead of case goods when possible. For example, instead of placing a large cabinet against a wall, why not opt for a bench or ottoman instead? Need a piece where you can store items inside? Consider a console.

2. Add lighting. From lamps to ceiling pendants, lights don’t have to break the bank and can add instant glamour.

3. Consider traditional rug alternatives. While all-wool rugs may be desired, a poly blend or even an outdoor rug will be less expensive.

4. Try textured materials such as faux fur and hides.

5. Shop for furniture pieces that aren’t all wood. For example, a piece that is a mix of wood and glass or wood and wicker will come with a more affordable price tag.

6. Place small pieces of identical or similar art in a pattern or series as an alternative to single large-scale artwork.

7. Look for alternatives to sofas and chairs for living or family room seating, such as a chaise, overscale ottoman or bench.

8. Use mirrors as alternatives to traditional artwork.

9. Go with homemade — what would be more special than making something yourself?

10. Add affordable accents such as greenery or books. Whether real or artificial, greenery can be an affordable way to add accents to your space. Books also top the affordable-accessories list.

Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, interior designer and home-staging expert. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com.