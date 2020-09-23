There are several reasons you might want to soundproof a room in your home. Perhaps you like being able to run a big sound system. Or you perform music or host a podcast, which might annoy your neighbors (or family) if it gets too loud. Maybe you just want to watch football at full volume.

Whatever the case, there are multiple soundproofing strategies that can reduce vibrations, plug sound leaks and absorb noise.

Soundproofing can also work both ways. If you have a lot of ambient outside noise, such as a nearby airport or train track, or loud family members who stomp on the stairs too hard, these methods can make your space more peaceful and quiet.

Some DIY solutions are fairly basic and inexpensive methods to slow down sound. You can also professionally soundproof to give the best sound quality inside your space and promote domestic tranquillity outside it.

Do it yourself

A number of simple methods can scale back noise. Sound travels in a wave, though not quite like water. Different frequencies vibrate in different ways. When sound strikes floors, walls and ceilings, it then vibrates the air beyond them. And of course, it travels very well through unimpeded air. So, you have two goals: Seal up gaps, and find ways to absorb the sound as it strikes surfaces.

You can purchase acoustic sealant from a hardware store and apply it to any gaps between your lighting fixtures, door casings and switch boxes. Just as caulk prevents air loss, this sealant keeps sound from sneaking through easy gaps.

Rugs, carpets and drapes will dampen noise. If you have a hardwood floor, simply adding a new rug or carpet will reduce sound travel and tie the room together.

If you want to try a solution that takes a bit more effort, add an extra layer of drywall to the room. Drywall is a dense material that stops noise, so it’s an ideal soundproofing solution.

Hire a professional

The size of the room, the quality of the materials and the desired final look will affect the price of soundproofing a room, but on average, you can expect the cost to range from $1,000 and $2,400. Ask a remodeling pro if they have specific experience with soundproofing before hiring them.

The best time to soundproof is during construction or remodeling. Certain types of insulation, drywall layers, and additional studs to support insulation can suppress sound effectively. You can also install acoustic underlayments or acoustic slabs below your floorboards. One big advantage of these methods: they don’t change the look of your room.

For the most effective soundproofing on a residential level, you can install mass-loaded vinyl for the floor and acoustic panels for all other surfaces. These are the ribbed and sometimes eggshell-patterned foam panels that do a great job absorbing and deadening sound. They absorb echoes and internally bouncing sound as well, making them ideal for clarity while recording.