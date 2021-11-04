Ever since I finished building my new house four years ago, a nagging little project has gone unfinished.

I had a countertop in a small kitchen area with nothing behind it but painted drywall. When we used the sink, water frequently splashed onto the wall. Since I would rather not have my wall sucking up stray water, I’ve been meaning to add a simple tile backsplash to this area.

Adding a tile backsplash is a classic DIY project. It’s a small job that is self-contained, and with the right preparation, it can be knocked out in a single weekend. But it’s also easy to bite off more than you can chew and open up a can of disaster.

Here are some of the key considerations if you’re thinking about a small tiling project. And if you’ve never attempted tile work before, this is a good way to see if you like it and want to take on more DIY work.

A good skill to have

The best do-it-yourself projects to undertake require minimal skills and tools and have a big financial upside.

New tile is usually an upgrade to what’s currently in place. There are lots of places you can use it — from floors to showers to areas like mine that need durable waterproof trim.

As a carpenter, I’ve learned that tile is one of the few areas in construction that blends cost-effectiveness, durability and appearance.

But there’s a catch: While the materials for a tile job are reasonably priced, the labor fees can put a project out of reach for many budgets.

Quality tile setters are expensive to hire — and difficult to find for smaller jobs. In Seattle, you probably won’t get many bites from contractors unless you’re willing to pay top dollar for their work.

So for those with patience and a willingness to get dirty, doing your own tile work is a great way to improve your home and make it more durable. Something basic, like a small area of flooring or bit of trim, can easily save you thousands of dollars and take just a few days of work.

But be warned: Not all tile work is easy. Installing a full shower surround with lots of detail work isn’t likely to end well if it’s your first time tiling. Start with a smaller project and see how it goes — and how much you enjoy the process.

Preparation is key

Almost any successful construction project begins with good preparation.

When it comes to tiling, preparation isn’t just buying some tile, grout and mortar. It starts with preparing the substrate — the area where you’ll be attaching the tile.

Most of the time, a backer board will go beneath the tile. Adding backer board creates a rigid, level surface that mortar loves to stick to. These cement boards attach to walls and floors with specialty screws. The seams between boards are connected with mesh tape and filled with a small amount of mortar.

Because backer boards are cement, you shouldn’t cut them with a standard wood blade. Use a masonry blade on your circular saw or jigsaw. The dust from these boards is caustic, so do all of your cutting outside, and definitely wear a mask.

If you are doing a whole floor or a big project like a shower, you should include the backer board for best results. But for a small job, like a backsplash, you can often get away with skipping the backer board and sticking the tile directly to the wall.

As long as the drywall is solid and clean, and you’re not doing a large area, this is a fast way to proceed. In my case, I wanted a tight transition between the trim and the wall, and the thickness of the backer board would have created an awkward gap.

If your wall has some damage or feels soft or uneven, you have a decision to make: repair the drywall or remove it and fill the space with backer board. If doing the latter, stop the backer board just shy of the end of your tile so you can create a nice transition to the wall.

Choosing the right materials

Tile: The choices at a tile store can be overwhelming. The good news is that for a backsplash, almost any kind of tile will work. You’re only trying to prevent small amounts of water from soaking into the drywall, so you don’t need to worry much about the tile’s thickness or slip resistance, or how porous it is.

What is more important is that it looks good in your room. To determine this, it’s best to bring tile samples home. Something that looks good in the showroom may look completely off the mark back home. For a backsplash, you’re not talking about truckloads of tile, so you can buy enough for several options and return what you don’t use.

While the type of tile you choose isn’t terribly important, the sizes and shapes need consideration.

For my project, the tile had a rounded edge called a bullnose. Not all tile choices have a bullnose option available. The style isn’t always needed, but it’s a nice way to transition the tile to the wall, adding a clean, finished look.

If the tile you love doesn’t have a bullnose option, it’s not the end of the world. When I installed floor tile in my bathrooms, I wanted trim but couldn’t get a bullnose to match. So I cut narrow pieces of scrap floor tile that still had their machine edge and used them instead. Years later, the square edge hasn’t bothered me once.

Mortar: Mortar (also called thin-set) is the goo that sticks the tile to the wall or floor. It comes in limited color choices — usually gray or white.

Most tilework uses gray mortar, but if you’re going with white tile or white grout, opt for white mortar in case some of it squeezes into the grout lines.

Grout: Grout choices require more decision-making. This fill between the tile seams comes in three basic varieties: sanded, unsanded and epoxy.

Most tile jobs use sanded grout. This is ideal when the gaps are one-eighth to one-half inch. If the tile has gaps around one-eighth inch then you can opt for unsanded grout, which allows it to better cling to the small openings. In my experience, unsanded grout is only used about 5% of the time.

Sanded and unsanded grouts are mixed with water and installation and cleanup are simple. Note that these types of grout are porous, so eventually moisture will find its way through if there’s standing water. If this is a concern, you can add a grout sealer after it cures.

Epoxy grout has gained a big following in recent years. This grout uses a hardening resin that makes it extremely durable and waterproof. The upside to using epoxy grout is its long-term effectiveness. You don’t need to seal it or worry about water soaking through. If tiling a shower I would opt for epoxy. For places that see infrequent water that is cleaned up quickly, sanded or unsanded grout is fine.

The downsides to epoxy are the high cost and difficulty of installation. Epoxy is roughly three to five times more expensive. Using it means you have to mix a full batch (you can’t mix up small amounts later if you missed a spot) and you have to work quickly.

Epoxy becomes unworkable about 90 minutes after being mixed. Grouting a large area feels like a stressful reality show where you have to work feverishly to finish before the deadline. And if your cleanup isn’t perfect you’ll leave behind hardened chunks or grout haze.

For all of these, there are dozens of color choices available. The grout color should complement your tile and not distract from it. A safe option is to match the color of your tile or go slightly darker.

The exception is if you’re using white tile. White grout is notoriously difficult to keep pristine. Even using slightly dirty water when you’re cleaning your installation can make white grout look dingy forever. Save yourself from heartache and choose a grout color other than white.

Cutting tile

Cutting tile may be the most challenging part of the project, but it’s not as daunting as it seems.

On a backsplash, you’ll have minimal cuts and they should be pretty simple.

An electric tile saw can be rented or borrowed for smaller jobs. High-end saws (costing around $400) have a tray that moves through the blade with the tile, and the blade can tilt to allow you to make fancy angled cuts. But I’ve completed dozens of projects with a basic saw model, which you can get for around $150. This is a tool that is worth the investment if you’re planning more than a single tile project in the future.

Tile saws use a pan of water that allows the blade to wet-cut ceramic and stone with limited heat and dust output. Push the tile slow and steady through the blade and be sure to use eye protection because little flecks of tile will fly everywhere.

Tile may chip when you’re cutting it, so be sure to buy extra pieces to account for miscuts.

Applying the tile

With the preparation work done, it’s finally time to place the tile. This is the fast, rewarding part of the project where you see results instantly.

Start by mixing the mortar, following the instructions on the package. It’s unlikely you’ll need the entire bag, so mix a small amount until it forms standing peaks. Small quantities can be stirred by hand, while larger amounts need a specialty mixing paddle and a drill.

After five minutes, stir it again and begin to apply it using a notched trowel. Once it’s slathered on, use the notches to carve groove patterns into the mortar. This will allow the tile to be pressed into place easily. On smaller pieces of tile, I also apply mortar directly to the backside.

If too much mortar is applied, it will squish out in all directions when you press pieces into place. Apply too little and you run the danger of the tile not adhering.

Begin pressing the tile into place one piece at a time. Start with the most visible area and use a full piece of tile to start your row. Work down the line until you reach an edge where a full piece of tile won’t fit and cut a small piece to size. Use a level or board to press the tile evenly into the mortar.

If installing bullnose pieces, they should be affixed to the wall so there is almost no gap between the tile and wall.

When you get to the end of the row, hide the cut edge against the wall. When ending on an outside wall, use the clean, machine edge for a simple square edge. Or cut 45-degree angles in your bullnose and turn it sideways for a more finished appearance.

For even spacing between pieces of tile, you can buy small plastic spacers that temporarily sit in the gaps. These are pulled out before the mortar fully cures.

As you work, use a damp sponge to wipe up the excess mortar. Avoid allowing excess water to squeeze between the gaps.

As the mortar cures it becomes a bit easier to clean. After an hour or two, use a flathead screwdriver to gently scrape out any excess mortar between tiles and wipe everything until it’s clean. After about six hours, the mortar will be too hard to wipe off, so don’t wait too long and don’t skip out on cleaning up.

Have patience when grouting

After your tile is aligned and cleaned, let it sit overnight.

The next day, mix a small amount of grout — no more than you can use before it cures.

A grout float is a hand tool with a rubberized pad that helps you press the grout into the gaps. Take a glob of grout and press it in, using the float to add pressure. Run the float in multiple directions.

Take a clean sponge and slowly wipe off the excess grout, changing the water frequently.

While grouting is fairly simple and easy, it’s one of my most hated jobs in all of construction. It requires patient attention to detail. And there’s the stress of the time crunch. You can’t just let grout sit and begin again later — if it cures without being cleaned, your tile job will be ruined.

So be sure you allow enough time to finish the grout job and clean up.

Small time commitment, big savings

When I added up the hours it took me to complete my narrow strip of bullnose tile, it came to about six hours of labor plus two hours of shopping for materials. Of that, actually pressing tile into place took only about 15 minutes.

The setup and cleanup work is fairly extensive, so I like to gang tile projects together whenever possible. But for a quick weekend endeavor, my backsplash was a low-risk, high-reward project that saved me a bundle. Because there are so many steps involved, a pro would have charged me hundreds of dollars for the work.

And it’s rewarding. The area looks great and is now a durable, waterproof addition to my home.

Writer and General Contractor Jeff Layton is a home remodeler, landlord and Airbnb host. He is the owner of Seattle-based deck company Open Space Design.