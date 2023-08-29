White is perhaps one of the most misunderstood colors. With multiple shades, it may be difficult to find an exact match, but it’s also one of the most versatile choices, especially for those looking to create a monochromatic, neutral color palette. White not only pairs well with other colors, but its tints, tones, and shades can also help create a strong sense of contrast.

Looking for ways to work white into your home décor? Here are some top tips.

Dos

Do pair white with warm elements such as wood.

Do use white in rooms with lots of windows, as white helps to bounce light.

Do use white accessories such as toss pillows, tabletop accessories and throws to help create a monochromatic color palette.

Do include white upholstery into your space such as sofas and chairs.

Do use white to create a sense of contrast when paired with darker colors such as indigo, chocolate brown and black.

Don’ts

Don’t worry about exact color matching. It’s OK to blend different shades of white.

Don’t mix too many shades of white that are tinted such as white with hints of blue, gray and green.

Don’t ignore the power of layering and repeating shades of white throughout a space.

Don’t use white excessively in a space, as it can potentially lead to a less elegant look.

Don’t ignore the element of using artwork to help to create a white-on-white color scheme.