It’s been a busy year for Derek Jeter. In 2020 alone, the baseball legend became a Hall of Famer, a landlord and now, hopefully, a seller. His impressive Tampa, Florida, mansion just hit the market for $29 million.

The mammoth listing arrives a few months after reports surfaced that Jeter was renting out the waterfront mansion to Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason.

Set on more than an acre, the custom estate spans 22,000 square feet (not to mention the 9,000 square feet of scenic decks and balconies). It’s racked up a few honors over the years; according to the listing, it’s the biggest home in south Tampa and the largest waterfront property assembled on Davis Islands.

Clad in hand-carved granite and limestone, the palatial home has seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms across two stories. A 24-foot foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows kicks things off, and farther in, large living spaces boast hardwood millwork, Venetian plaster, silk drapes and marble mosaic tiles.

An aquarium anchors the two-story great room, and the chef’s kitchen has a pair of islands. Other highlights include a wine cellar, movie theater, wood-paneled office, gym and club room with a billiards table and curved bar.

Upstairs, the owner’s retreat expands to a sitting area, two custom closets, a spa bathroom with a steam shower and a private balcony. The scenic space overlooks the entertainer’s backyard, where bubbling fountains descend to a spa and 80-foot saltwater lap pool. At the edge of the property, a dock with two boat lifts sits on 345 feet of bay.

A baseball icon, Jeter spent the entirety of his 20-year career with the New York Yankees, making 14 All-Star appearances along with five World Series titles. In 2017, the 46-year-old bought a minority stake in the Miami Marlins and currently serves as the team’s CEO.

