Is there a deer-in-headlights/mind-blown emoji? That’s my face five minutes after entering a paint store. Those walls of tiny paint chips with nearly indistinguishable variances can be overwhelming.

And I’m not alone. Many people react with some variation of these counterproductive behaviors:

• Pin the nearest sales clerk to the wall and badger them into picking the color for our entryway;

• Grab a handful of paint chips and flee, delaying the project indefinitely;

• Go for the first shade of blue that doesn’t make us cringe, order it up and get painting. It’s only when the sun sets that we realize the wall turns purple at night, or it makes our beige countertop look orange.

It turns out there is another, lower-cortisol way of picking paint colors for your home. There are professionals who have made it their calling to unearth every undertone, slicing through those paint-chip decks with ease.

We spoke to two local designers who offer color consultations to learn their processes, if not their secrets.

“Painting a home is a lot of work and choosing that color is so important,” said Becky Ducsick, founder and principal interior designer for The Phinery in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood. “There’s a lot of value in hiring a professional painter, but they’re not inexpensive. Having a color consult ahead of time is just priceless.”

Ducsick says choosing the right paint color on your own can be “a little bit maddening,” but by providing some direction, she can help streamline the process for her clients.

“We do this so frequently that we know what specific colors are going to look like, so we can easily envision the project,” she says. “We work together with [customers] to select the colors,” but ultimately, “they‘ll make their own selection.”

The Phinery also offers a one-hour home color consultation, concluding with recommendations for all necessary colors. The designers — trained specifically on the color selection process — have curated a selection of Benjamin Moore shades they’ve found to be the most versatile. But they will color-match any brand.

“We have 8.5-by-11 sheets of paint samples and we look at each wall with all the lights off, looking at natural light,” Ducsick says. “We’re especially testing for pinks and purple tones. A lot depends on what’s in the room — if the wall is yellow, it really affects how we read other colors. Yellow is the hardest color to work around. It’s difficult to decorate with. It makes every other color look different than it’s supposed to.”

Ducsick says designers should aim to create a palette for the home that flows from room to room. It helps to start with a neutral base — what she calls “nothing colors” — especially in an open plan. Neutrals pair nicely with white trim and contrasting hardware or decor.

Renee Adsitt, an architectural color consultant for Seattle-based ColorWhiz, says she considers her client’s emotional responses to color in creating “joyful home environments.”

“Color is always working for or against us,” says Adsitt, who has studied at the Pantone Color Institute. “You want to physically and emotionally love” the colors around you. “It’s really important it works for everyone in the house.”

Adsitt says it’s easy to find a color that looks wonderful in a magazine, but it may look very different in your home.

“The No. 1 thing that most people don’t realize is that color is affected by light much more than they imagine,” she says. This can come as a surprise once the paint dries or the sun goes down.

“Everything, from your floors to your landscaping, is shifting your perception of color,” she says. “And we’re all perceiving it a little differently.”

When it comes to color consulting, Adsitt calls herself “a deep diver” whose job is to help clients save time and money on paint sample trial-and-error. “I’ve had people say they paid more for trial quarts than my fee,” she says.

Adsitt says she may start by asking some personal questions, then move on to cover her client’s psychological needs, like whether their goal is to sleep better or to energize their workspace. She requires all house members be present, including the kids.

One bonus to having a neutral party (no pun intended) advising on color is as a peacemaker with partners or other family members. With a goal of letting “everyone win,” Adsitt watches for strong reactions to color — what she calls the “hurl factor” — from one of the parties. If your partner loves chartreuse but it makes you think of past-its-prime avocado, maybe it is used on a throw pillow rather than an entire wall.

Choosing the right color for your home

Ducsick and Adsitt offered a few of their favorite tips for choosing paint colors for your home.

• White — often recommended by real estate agents for its resale value — “is a loud color” that makes all your furnishings and artwork look darker, Adsitt says. If you’re painting for resale, she says, “You don’t need thousands [of buyers] to love it. You only need three people to outbid each other.”

• But don’t paint purely for resale, Ducsick adds. Pick colors you’ll love to live with every day.

• Paint ceilings the same color as the trim to make them look higher. An exception might be in a small, enclosed space like a powder room, which can take on a moody, dark color.

• To make a tiny room seem larger, paint it dark. The effect, Adsitt says, is that the edges will disappear and open up the space.

• Color can affect perceived temperatures. Rooms painted in warm colors will feel 3 to 4 degrees warmer than cool ones, Adsitt says.

• If you’re redecorating, pick your hard goods and surfaces first. It’s easier to custom-match a paint color than to hunt down the right couch in the perfect shade.

• Matte finishes on walls look modern and can help hide nooks and crannies on plaster walls, which are common in older Seattle homes.

• For exteriors, trendy darks like navy and charcoal buckle and peel a lot faster than light- or medium-value shades, Ducsick says.