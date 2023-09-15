You can feel the shift from summer into fall — that morning when you first reach for a sweater, or the clouds lingering a bit longer before burning off.

The shorter days of winter will soon call you inside.

But there is still vibrance and color in the garden, which can enliven your home by recalling the flowers, sunshine and birdsong of summer. Why not save a piece of summer with fun, simple botanical crafts that you can make now and enjoy for months or years to come?

Fast projects with fresh botanicals

Sometimes, it’s about enjoying the moment rather than preserving it. Braid dandelions or daisies into a floral crown, and the wearer becomes a forest sprite. Kids love them, of course, but adults secretly do, too.

You can braid the foliage alone or onto a headband base made of grapevines, floral wire or a store-bought headband.

“Flower crowns are pretty magical,” says Kellie Phelan, founder of The Works in Fremont, which hosts maker classes of all kinds and sells DIY kits, too. “You can do it with stems of greenery — essentially, you cut a slit into the center of the stem and weave the next one into it. It’s the kind of project you can’t really mess up.”

For the tiniest hands, an easy way to help them engage with nature is to wrap clear packing tape around their wrist with the sticky side up and let them gather leaves, lichen and flowers onto their forest bracelet.

If you enjoy painting, or would like to try it, consider making a simple color study of a favorite flower or leaf. You’re just painting squares of color — no art training required. Or paint the flowers themselves. “My kids, two 4-year-olds, love gluing the flowers down and painting right on them,” Phelan says.

Have fun with the placement — for example, coneflower petals can become a ballerina’s skirt.

Create floral fabric with some kinetic energy in flower pounding — smashing petals into undyed natural fabric with a hammer. “Flower pounding is really fun. Anyone can do it,” Phelan says.

A linen or cotton tea towels makes the perfect starter canvas, but you can work up to T-shirts, tablecloths or wall hangings. “A full-centered flower will be more abstract” than open, flat blossoms, Phelan says.

“Some flowers release the pigment better than others and there is some fading of pigments from flower to flower,” she adds, but a hot iron applied lightly over the top will lock in the color.

With cyanotypes, also called sun prints, your leaf makes a white silhouette on photo-chemical-treated paper or fabric that turns the deepest indigo blue. Make your own or buy premade paper kits to make cards, bookmarks and art to frame — or wear.

Bringing the garden in

Pressed flowers are easy to make and have countless applications. For this activity, thinner, flatter leaves and flowers like violas, pansies and cosmos work best. You don’t need an official flower press, but that’s another simple project to consider if you want to dive deeper. While you can speed things up by using an iron or a microwave, the analog way is to lay blossoms between parchment paper in a book, cover with more books, and wait two to three weeks until they peel off readily.

With the magic of a clear glue varnish such as Modge Podge, you can bedeck everything from glassware, votives, pottery, frames, coasters and serving trays to handmade stationery or cards with your dried blossoms. They also shine in clear vinyl bookmarks or showcased in glass frames, lockets or holiday ornaments.

For wreaths (or larger creations), corral bunches of flowers using rubber bands and hang them out of direct sun to dry. Statice, strawflower and hydrangea will dry easily and hold their shape for a long time.

For a fall table, Phelan suggests breaking out the hot glue gun and covering gourds or pumpkins with dried flowers and moss.

Arts and science

Dillyn Adamo discovered that adapting her favorite medium of linocut printmaking to pieces of the forest made her feel closer to nature. She now teaches botanical printmaking classes at the University of Washington Botanical Gardens.

Adamo seeks out fallen leaves with a decorative structure, like maple, cedar and gingko. In a garden, she suggests salmonberry, ferns or even squash leaves.

Using a paint brush or sponge, she’ll gently ink up the leaf with a water-based ink as a stamp onto printmaking paper (or any somewhat absorbent paper about 90-120 lb.).

“A lot of the artistry is practicing the way you apply and the techniques,” Adamo says.

There’s no reason to stick to one color for your leaf, for instance. You also have the option of layering multiple stamps or shapes or embellishing the work with words or images.

She recommends botanical printing as a great way to create custom cards for gifts or the holidays.

For Seattle-based fine artist/designer Robin Bundi, botanicals are not just her subjects, but her media, as well. She grows a dye garden of rarer plants like indigo and madder, along with marigold flowers, sunflower seeds and mushrooms. She’s been known to transform blackberry vines into sketching charcoal.

Bundi says making botanical ink is fairly simple — she’s taught it to kids as young as 6 years old. (See recipe below.) She urges folks to play with the process: Try various materials and watch the color morph when you make it more acidic or basic. Many of the colors will fade over time, but she doesn’t mind.

“It’s the process of making it” that she most enjoys, as well as extending the memory of the garden. “This plant had a life, and now this artwork has a life to it,” Bundi says.

She also likes to connect with her landscape by documenting its changing moods. You could paint, draw, photograph or journal about a particular plant that you spot in your garden or neighborhood.

“It’s always kind of a surprise what happens” when creating these projects, Adamo said. And that’s a main part of the joy of it — just like in the garden.

Robin Bundi’s botanical ink recipe

Note: It’s recommended to use a dedicated pot for boiling the inks down.

Ingredients

1 cup flower petals

2 cups water

1 dash salt

1 tsp vinegar

2 drops clove oil

Procedure

Add flower petals to a pot. Fill the pot with the water.

Bring petals to a boil and then reduce to a light boil for one hour. Next, either dip paper into the pot or paint some of the color onto paper. You want a rich color. If it is not rich, continue to heat.

Strain out flowers so you’re left with just the colored dye.

Add salt, vinegar, and clove oil.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge.