The home of Jill Schulz, daughter of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, has sold for $5.05 million in Montecito, California.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the sell of the 1964 Bermuda-style house, which sits behind gates on a one-acre lot with lavish landscaping.

“With an ode to resort lifestyle, this sprawling estate is set among a lush landscape of mature palms and an acre of tropical gardens with panoramic mountain views,” according to website of listing agent Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency.

Los Angeles designer Jonathan Barnett renovated and furnished the house. Colorful, contemporary artwork of Snoopy, Lucy and other “Peanuts” characters add charm to the home.

The estate features vaulted ceilings, an open-plan kitchen and a yoga studio. Crisp white millwork inside the home mixes with light gray hues and dark hardwood floors.

Outside, there is a swimming pool with a spa, a pond, fire pit and barbecue and bar area. There’s also a putting green on the grounds.

Schulz is a producer, director and choreographer at All Wheel Sports Productions.