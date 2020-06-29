Q: We’re building a laundry room with all the bells and whistles. One issue with laundry sinks I’ve had is that when clothes are soaking, I have no working sink. What type of laundry sink can keep me up and running while clothes soak?

A: If you shop around, I’m sure you can find a double-bowl sink that may work for your laundry room layout. But I also have another idea for you to check out.

Some newer-style laundry sinks have accessories that address the household work issues you mentioned. I’ve seen extra-deep utility sinks that include removable composite soaking pans that are molded to fit perfectly in one half of the sink. The single-bowl design leaves room for continuous faucet and sink use while clothes are soaking — an advantages over a standard double-bowl sink.

So if you like to work nonstop in your laundry room, a single-bowl sink with an integral soaking pan may be the way to go.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.