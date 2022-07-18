Q: My old shower stall and mixing valve have reached their end. I need to install a totally new shower stall, including the plumbing and fixtures. My old valve controlled both the water flow and temperature mixing. Is that still possible?

A: You can get a custom shower stall that’s designed and installed to your specifications. They usually cost more than a standard shower stall, but you will get all the features you’re looking for. Meet with your plumber and/or contractor to discuss the job scope, then they will design a stall with your desired fixtures that meets local codes.

As for the plumbing valves, custom showers commonly include three basic controls: an on/off valve with volume settings for the water flow, a temperature control with safety limits and a diverter valve to move the flow to different showerheads.

Some high-end custom shower stalls include digital control valves, mode lighting and audio systems. That way, you can rock out in your custom stall with two volume controls: one for blasting water and one for blasting music.

