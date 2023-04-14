Children’s art. Love letters. Handwritten journals from those no longer with us. Cherished mementos occupy precious space in our hearts and our homes. Whether you want to hold tight to a memory while letting clutter go, or memorialize a special keepsake, creative options abound. We talked to locals across Washington state about the unique ways they preserve — and share — important memories.

A book of lunch napkins

Mena Griffin wasn’t eating her lunch in kindergarten. Her moms, Kristin Griffin and Christa Anderson of West Seattle, noticed that her lunch box came back full because she was so busy socializing at lunchtime. As a reminder, they started writing “Eat your lunch” on the paper napkins tucked inside her lunch box, adding elaborate drawings in colorful ink.

They’ve been doing this every school day for seven years. They assumed Mena used the napkins and threw them away. But one day, Kristin opened a desk drawer.

“The whole thing was piled high with every napkin we had made for her,” she says.

Mena had kept them all. Griffin told their daughter she couldn’t keep each one, otherwise they’d run out of room.

As a solution, they asked her to choose 50 favorites for a photo book they made using Snapfish.

“Now she wants the napkin books. It’s part of our love language,” Griffin says. “She can keep that book forever and always remember that her mamas love her.”

But did she remember to eat lunch?

“I don’t know if it worked or not, but it’s been a real pleasure to have this connection with our child,” she says.

A stuffed animal from a child’s imagination

Mena likes to draw as much as her moms do. At age nine, she created a dragon character named Storm Chaser.

“This very specific dragon with these triangles and rail tail. Very specific characteristics,” Griffin says. “For her birthday, I thought it would be really cool if we could have this dragon made into a stuffed animal.”

She found Budsies online, which can make huggable, handmade plushies from any drawing. It took a few proofs and tweaks, but in a couple of weeks, Storm Chaser was born — this time in 3D. Mena was over the moon. Griffin likes that the stuffie captures a point in time in her daughter’s life.

“She’ll never be that age again, and this is what was really important to her at that age,” she says.

Three years later, Mena still sleeps with it.

A rotating art frame

Children’s art is precious and prolific. Like many kids, Mena draws all the time and her parents soon realized her art would take up every wall in the house.

“We needed a way to consolidate and still be able to showcase her art because she’s part of our household,” says Griffin. “We have two, one upstairs and downstairs. We all change them out,” to highlight specific pieces.

They use multiple storage frames that hold up to 50 pictures. Frames are fairly easy to find, but a standout is Forever Frame, which holds 150 sheets of A4 paper with a rubber strap that won’t harm artwork.

A necklace from a child’s drawing

Andrea and Ryan Englehart in Black Diamond, Wash., turn children’s drawings into jewelry at their Etsy shop, LittleGemGirl. When her aunt died, Andrea Englehart made photo necklaces and keychains for her family featuring her aunt’s signature from old birthday cards. They were so touched by these personalized gifts that she wanted to share them with others. Now, she creates round pendants on silver-plated chains from scans or photos of drawings.

“We have a lot of repeat customers,” Englehart says. “One has been ordering custom photo gifts with us for seven years. We have gotten to see her kids grow up, and we feel so honored to help her with her family mementos. The personal connection with our customers is what makes our job so special.”

A leather tray from a handwritten note

Melissa McElfresh of Seabeck, Wash., describes her adult stepson as “a little Buddha, into poetry and nature and the outdoors.” He used to journal and write a lot with his girlfriend. Last year, he lost her to a sudden ski accident. In March, on the anniversary of her death, McElfresh gave him a cognac-colored leather tray engraved with a line from one of his girlfriend’s original poems — in her handwriting. It was created through Paper Anniversary by Anna V.

“I thought, how I can help him remember her and the way they used to write poetry? Her handwriting keeps her alive,” McElfresh says. He loved the gift, and keeps his wallet, keys and change in it so he sees it every day.

Ingrid French from Lynden, Wash., describes a custom tray her husband John received.

“We are a foster family, and this was a gift from one of our kiddos who lived with us as a foster child, aged out of the foster care system, but remained with our family. She is and will forever fully be part of our family,” French says. “She wanted to get my husband something special for Father’s Day and we found this artist on Etsy. The artist took this little note that Lexi had written and memorialized it into a leather tray that my husband keeps by his nightstand for those little items he doesn’t want to lose. It has ended up being a really special piece for us!”

Your art on anything

Paper Anniversary engraves wood as well as leather. LittleGemGirl makes mugs in addition to pendants. And Scribble Magic Lab emblazons any design on a blanket, pillowcase, serving tray, water bottle, vase and more, giving heartfelt memories new life as functional pieces to be seen, enjoyed and engaged with for years to come.