In December, Amanda Welch moved into a home in Woodinville nearly triple the size of her old rambler. The whole house needed work, though, and between a brand-new baby and running her own business, she had to prioritize.

“I told my husband, ‘I don’t know where to start. What am I supposed to do first?’” Welch says. “You know what? I want to do the playroom. It’ll be an easy, not-so-expensive thing to do.”

As an interior designer, Welch wanted the play space to look nice. As a mom, she needed it to be functional and completed quickly.

“It can’t be perfect. When you look at play spaces online, that’s not real,” says Welch, owner of Brooks Vale Design. “Not everything is about taking pictures and being in magazines.”

A child’s bedroom, playroom or any kid hangout spot should be fun. It should reflect your child’s personality. It also needs to be flexible so it will grow with your family. Just blink, and babies become tweens.

When Shannon Adamson works with clients with young children, she has to ask herself, “How do I design this space, so that in four years, it’s not going to seem juvenile? Or not too sophisticated for a 4-year-old?”

To find that balance, Adamson, owner of Shannon Adamson Interior Design in Edmonds, relies on pattern more than color. For a family in Woodinville, she chose navy cabinets and navy-and-white striped tile for the children’s bathroom. The stripes inject the right amount of playfulness, and navy provides a neutral background for brighter pops of color.

“It’s fun. It’s unexpected,” Adamson says. “But it doesn’t read completely kiddie room.”

For Welch’s playroom, out went the unappealing brown accent wall she inherited, and in came soft green walls and ice cream cone decals. A Nugget couch for the reading area, a tricked-out art station and cubbies for all the toys.

“When I think about kid spaces,” Welch says, “I think you want something that will inspire your kids. That will be a happy place to be.”

How do you incorporate a child’s personality in the space?

Hooks and shelves are great for putting decorative touches that integrate their lives in a meaningful way. Think beautiful wooden toys that you can display. Or hooks for bags that kids can easily reach.

“The best thing to decorate with is to use the things kids use and access every day,” says Tamar Kestenbaum, owner and principal designer of Sienna & Sage in Seattle. “You can use their play things to beautify the space.”

Displaying artwork is another way to personalize. Kids are constantly bringing home crafts and drawings.

“Turn it into a revolving gallery space, so they can put their mark on it,” Adamson says.

Or, let your child inspire you. Welch describes her 2-year-old as “spunky” and “strong-willed.” As an ode to her daughter’s personality, she bought a wooden die-cut sign off Etsy that reads, “Play hard and be kind.”

“She shares pretty well,” Welch says, “But I’m sure at some point, we’ll need to point at the sign on the wall.”

Should you do a theme?

Avoid it if you can.

“Those are great for birthday parties and amusement parks,” Adamson says. “You don’t have to have a theme in their room.”

How do you honor their (fleeting) obsessions?

If you see how many race car beds are on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, you know these things have a limited shelf life. You don’t want to buy everything Lightning McQueen because kids go through phases so quickly. It’s just not sustainable.

Adamson skips the toddler-specific bed altogether; she’s a big fan of twin beds. If you want to go for longevity, get an extra long twin.

Fitted sheets are a great place to infuse personality without breaking the bank. Adamson’s boys, 5 and 7 years old, have puffin sheets. Maybe yours are into Spider-Man? Get a neutral comforter to go on top. “You make the bed, and it goes away,” Adamson says.

Another way to embrace their interests is using shelves that display books with the covers facing out. Feature your characters of the moment there.

“You’re not buying hundreds of dollars of nicely framed posters that they’re not going to care about in a few years’ time … or a few months’ time,” Adamson says.

Can kids have a say in the design process?

It depends.

“If you’re going to give kids an opportunity to have input, it’s good to give them parameters for input,” Kestenbaum says. “It’s good to offer two or three options, rather than leaving the whole wide world open.”

Make sure you like all the options, so you can’t go wrong.

For the playroom, Welch showed her daughter three different wall decals from Urban Walls: ice cream cones, safari animals and flowers. She asked three times, and each time the winner was ice cream cones.

Two weeks and $80 later, Welch had the stickers and boom! Done.

How do you deal with clutter in kids’ rooms?

You can lose your mind organizing Barbie’s zillion outfits … or you can shove it all into a bin.

“In all the kids areas I work with, we have bins,” says Kestenbaum, whose children are 5 and 2 years old. “Bins or drawers are a great way to get things out of sight easily. In the early years, you can use those to keep yourself sane. As they grow, it can turn into a chore or a responsibility.”

Welch likes clear tubs or big web baskets, so kids can see what’s inside. Put a picture on the front of the bin or use a label maker, so kids can help when it’s cleanup time.

“In a kid’s room, it’s function over form,” Welch says. “It’s necessary.”

Pick bins that aren’t overly childish, so their use can evolve over time. Elsa dolls will naturally give way to games and crafts as the kids grow.

Which storage systems work well?

Welch invested in cubby systems from Crate and Kids.

“They’re not cheap, but I’ll just repurpose them when the kids get older,” she says. “It’s something I’ll be able to keep for their whole little lives.”

Kestenbaum uses Ikea for playrooms a lot, but customizes the pieces so the room doesn’t read Ikea. Some of her favorites are the Kallax, Besta and Billy shelving units. You can add molding pieces and paint the whole thing to match, or add trim so it looks like a built-in.

“Everybody’s working within a budget. You want to be smart about how you want to spend it,” Kestenbaum says.

What’s best for walls?

Paint. Because you can paint over it.

The key is picking out a color that doesn’t show handprints and is flexible enough that you don’t get tired of it quickly. Adamson recommends navy (it’s a good base color that supports fun pops of color) or sage green (which is having a big moment).

“In any portion the kids can touch, you want paint,” Kestenbaum says. “If you’re a commitment-phobe, paint is your best friend. It’s an easy thing to change over time.”