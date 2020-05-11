Q: I own a small condo and plan to remodel the kitchen. The area is very small and I’ll need a smaller-than-average sink. I want this remodel to be high-end. Do they make small professional-style kitchen sinks?

A: Workstation kitchen sinks do come in a variety of sizes. For small sinks, you will most likely be looking in the single-bowl category. But just because it’s a single-bowl sink doesn’t mean you’ll be giving up multiple features that can help you in the kitchen.

If you want a high-end look for a smaller kitchen sink, I recommend an undermount style with a deep bowl. For material, a heavy gauge stainless steel sink with a cone-style drain can also add a professional look.

Custom features like a colander, cutting board and drain racks can help you live large in your small kitchen.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.