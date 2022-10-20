Gabion is one of those landscape words with a couple of accepted pronunciations. Some prefer gah-bion, while others like gay-bion.

Any way you say it, gabion structures are incredibly versatile additions to outdoor spaces. They feature open-grid metal panels that are folded into geometric shapes and filled most often with stones.

While the concept can be traced as far back as ancient Egypt, when woven reed baskets were used to shore up the Nile’s banks, the word gabion spun off from gabbione, meaning “big cage” in Italian. Architect Gaetano Maccaferri helped popularize them in civic projects in the late 1800s in Sacerno, Italy, using long walls to stabilize shorelines, stream banks and slopes against erosion.

Gabion structures are relatively simple to make and less expensive than large expanses of concrete. Used in landscaping, they promote rather than restrict the natural drainage of stormwater, making them an environmentally friendly choice. One study found that gabion reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% compared to a concrete retaining wall. And they help promote recycling when reusing on-site materials like crushed concrete, bricks or wood.

Yards and gardens

While they are still used in highway and municipal projects, gabion structures have come a long way since the 1800s. Along the way, gabion baskets were invited from the roadside into the garden, thanks to their rugged good looks. Today, they may be expressed as walls, but also as sculptures, fountains, archways, tables, benches, privacy screens, fireplaces and barbecues. They offer a creative way to divide space while adding a decorative element that bridges “industrial chic” and “log cabin” styles.

“I definitely see their benefits in a retaining wall, especially placed where you can see it. It gives more texture,” says Lisa Port, landscape designer and owner of Banyon Tree Design Studio in Bothell.

Advertising

In one garden that Port designed in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood, the lot was on a steep slope that would have made pouring concrete very difficult. She and the contractor brainstormed gabion walls paired with rusty steel to complement the home’s midcentury modern aesthetic. The gabions were constructed with materials they could easily bring to the worksite, rather than having to use heavy equipment to truck it in.

For another project in the Queen Anne neighborhood, gabions serve as the focal points for a smaller yard and visually connect the front yard to the back.

“There’s a built-in bench in the gabion,” Port says. “At the other end, there’s a foot wash [area], and all that plumbing and piping is running through the gabion. As a decorative element, we also [used gabion] on the barbecue to tie it all together.”

Terraces and walls

When using gabions for retaining walls, Port recommends hiring a contractor rather than treating it as a DIY project. She favors using large round rocks, and metal with the heft to handle them, all of which takes skill and strength to bend and shape on a large scale.

“I like to have it nice and straight and precise,” she says. “I’ve seen some walls lose their shape — sometimes the rock is so heavy it makes the metal bow out.”

Rectilinear shapes are easiest to build, Port says, but curved ones can also be done if there’s enough structural support. Sometimes, they are finished off with metal frames that are welded on-site.

Advertising

If sited on a slope, it’s important to line the edge backing up to the hill with landscape fabric to prevent the soil from sloughing though the rocks.

Port says plants can bring a soft counterpoint to the strong lines of all that stone and mesh. The openings between rocks offer opportunities for planting sun-loving alpines, succulents or small spring-flowering bulbs — plants with shallow roots that prefer well-drained soil. In shady spots, consider miniature hostas and ferns. When planting, get as much soil in the crevices as possible.

Port says some clients use the curved pins meant for landscape fabric to pin the plants in while their roots take hold.

Designs and supplies

Other than paying attention to the laws of physics and gravity, there’s almost no limit to what you can make with a gabion. A stand-alone decorative pillar or end table requires less support than something structural, like a wall or bench. Handy homeowners may be able to build one themselves, perhaps with some help hauling the stones.

Gabions don’t even need to be filled with stone — you can let your creativity be your inspiration. For an eye-catching alternative, try filling them with tree rounds, glass, wine bottles or anything you can imagine that can weather the elements. At their most rustic, gabions can be well-aerated compost piles. You can layer materials in an artistic collage, or fill each basket with different elements.

Even the metal baskets offer design options — you can choose a galvanized or rusted surface, or paint it any color you like.

Advertising

Gardener’s Supply Company sells a sculptural letter “O” that you can fill with your stuff of choice. One online reviewer said they used broken dishes and glassware to fill theirs.

You can find basket kits for sale through online vendors like gabion1.com. Agricultural feed and supply stores carry metal fencing, such as hog and cattle wire.

Local stone or glass can be purchased from stone suppliers and other landscape outlets. Just be sure that the pieces you use are larger than the basket grid openings.

Closer to home, if you have neighbors who are remodeling, check to see if they have unwanted bricks or stones that you can take off their hands. Or maybe it’s time to break up that old concrete path in your own yard. If so, then smash away — and save those pieces.