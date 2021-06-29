The sun is out, the sky is clear, and things are starting to feel normal again. After the crazy and isolating year we just endured, we can finally start gathering together again — just in time for summer.

Also back are opportunities to host evening happy hours and cocktail parties. Ever since their heyday in the 1950s and ’60s, bar carts have been a staple in many homes as a way to corral all of the various bottles, glasses and accessories that the resident mixologist requires.

Carts come in many finishes and styles that will fit any home. But you don’t have a lot of space to work with on a bar cart: Everything you place on its tiny shelves needs to either serve a functional purpose or add a powerful punch of visual panache.

One of the most important parts of decorating a bar cart is introducing items that provide height. This can be achieved in many ways, such as a tiered server to hold appetizers, a lamp or a bouquet of flowers. Another great way to add height is by stacking cocktail books to create a platform and top them off with barware accessories.

Try incorporating colored glasses and beverage holders to make a beautiful bar display. You can group glasses on additional trays for easy transport to the table, which adds a visual anchor for the cart. Cocktail napkins and hand towels can be draped over the handles of your cart, or stash them on the bottom shelf with more glasses, full bottles and additional snacks.

If your favorite beverage comes in less than attractive bottles, pour the spirits into decanters. When it comes to adding texture to your bar cart, the more containers, the merrier.

At the end of the day, the bar cart is a place to have fun with functional decor. Switch up your display seasonally for pops of color, or keep it simple for year-round enjoyment.